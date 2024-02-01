DMC plans to spend $40M this year, adding to its $200M total spent on downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER — Destination Medical Center, the state-funded initiative to turn this community into an international medical hub, has spent or designated close to $220 million to improve the downtown area over the past eight years.

Most of that money — about $135 million — has come from state general infrastructure funding or transit aid according to an annual legislative report DMC officials reviewed Thursday with the agency's corporate board of directors.

The remaining money comes mostly from Rochester, while Olmsted County has kicked in close to $20 million.

DMC is on track to receive even more money from the state this year, thanks to significant private investments made in the area. The agency is set to receive another $30 million in general funding from the state this year, the max annual amount designated by the Minnesota Legislature when it created DMC in 2013.

DMC is also on track to meet its goal of $5.6 billion in private development by 2033, mainly due to Mayo Clinic's downtown Rochester expansion over the next few years. DMC has already garnered $1.5 billion as of 2023.

DMC Executive Director Patrick Seeb pointed to Mayo's expansion — the biggest hospital development in state history — as the result of years of work DMC has done to attract biomedical businesses to Rochester.

"That's what we were established for, is to create the environment where Mayo Clinic could see this would be a place to grow," Seeb said.

Mayo was the driving factor behind DMC's establishment, encouraging lawmakers in 2013 to fund its $585 million request to transform Rochester and threatening to look elsewhere to grow if Minnesota didn't step in.

DMC is set to spend about $40 million this year, a quarter of which is set aside from projects that crop up during the year — such as a request from the city of Rochester to provide financial support for building owners in a new downtown historic commercial district.

The Rochester City Council approved the district earlier this month, largely on the promise DMC officials would offer financial aid to property owners affected by the extra costs and projected tax increases as part of the new district.

Seeb said DMC officials will present a funding plan before the corporate board at its May meeting.