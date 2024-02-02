DMC support for downtown Rochester historic district in the works

Feb. 1—ROCHESTER — Members of the state's Destination Medical Center's board voiced support Thursday, Feb. 1, for finding ways to support the rehabilitation and preservation of buildings within

Rochester's newly designated downtown historic district.

"The historic infrastructure of this town is really important," DMCC board member R.T. Rybak said. "We should stand by that."

The board encouraged DMC Economic Development Agency staff to research options and bring a proposal for consideration at its next meeting, which is in May.

"Investing in small businesses is an important strategy that we need to be part of," board member Paul Williams said.

Jamie Rothe, DMC EDA community engagement and experience director, said the plan calls for discussing options with downtown property owners, as well as other potential partners to find a solution that supports the district and the rest of downtown.

"We want to challenge ourselves not to jump to solutions, but perhaps take a step back and consider the whole picture of how this program could help our entire downtown," she said, pointing to a continued goal for activating the area.

In approving the district during its Jan. 22 meeting, the Rochester City Council also voiced support for funding a related streetscape study to consider public improvements in the district, which includes 32 properties roughly bounded by South Broadway Avenue to the east, First Avenue Southwest to the west, Second Street Southwest to the north and Fourth Street Southwest to the south.

Council President Brooke Carlson, who also sits on the DMCC board, said the effort to help activate the space and support surrounding businesses was an important part of the decision to create a historic district.

"I have supported it with the idea that we are acknowledging that this district is providing a community benefit and they are disproportionately burdened," she said.

Rothe said such efforts are already aligned with DMC goals to activate downtown, create jobs and attract visitors. She pointed to

Marrow at 332 S. Broadway Ave.

and

Popus Gourmet Popcorn at 25 Second St. SW

as businesses that have helped activate formerly empty storefronts and draw people downtown.

"We are investing in physical space, but there is much more to that as well," she said of the proposed support.

DMC EDA Executive Director Patrick Seeb said the DMC plan for 2024 already includes funding that can support downtown properties. The board and City Council have approved spending up to $10 million in state DMC funds this year to support strategic redevelopment in the district, and other state funds remain in reserve.

While the whole amount isn't expected to be used to support the historic properties, Seeb said it's too early to say how much DMC EDA staff would propose investing.

He said recent work to provide business grants through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Main Street program demonstrates the impact financial support can have. The program provided DMC EDA with the opportunity to connect a variety of businesses with nearly $4 million in combined state funding.

Rothe said additional conversations ahead of the planned May 23 DMCC board meeting will help determine what can be done, while acknowledging some restrictions exist within the state legislation that created the DMC initiative.

"We know we can bring tools to the table, but it's not our tools alone that will solve this," she said, pointing to property owners, the city, Rochester Downtown Alliance, Rochester Area Economic Development Inc., Experience Rochester, Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce and Mayo Clinic as potential partners in the effort.