DMG MORI's (ETR:GIL) investors will be pleased with their 1.8% return over the last five years

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (ETR:GIL) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 10% over a half decade.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between DMG MORI's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for DMG MORI shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 1.8%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that DMG MORI shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 1.9% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 0.4% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for DMG MORI you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

