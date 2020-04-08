DMI's Andrew Brockett to Speak on COVID-19's Effect on the Healthcare Industry

DMI Executive to Participate in Indiana University Kelley School of Business "Virtual Panel"

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, April 17th, DMI's Senior Director, Digital Technology Office, Andrew Brockett, will participate in a live, virtual panel discussion at Indiana University's Kelley School of Business as part of the school's annual Life Sciences Day. Brockett will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the healthcare industry, as well as the promise of artificial intelligence, mobility and telehealth solutions.

"Lost revenue from the Coronavirus pandemic will cost the healthcare industry billions of dollars and many enterprises are in search of immediate solutions to keep operations up-and-running remotely," said Brockett. "Fortunately, for many hospital call centers, advances in conversational AI make it possible to transition workforces to at-home operations, and even help schedule hospital visits for those patients who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms."

Brockett will address dozens of students, alongside other data scientists and business leaders, in the first-ever Kelley School of Business Life Sciences Day "virtual panel" due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

WHAT: Virtual Panel Discussion; Indiana University Kelley School of Business

WHO: Andrew Brockett, DMI Senior Director, Digital Technology Office

WHEN: Friday, April 17th

TIME: 10 am to Noon EST

Brockett, a graduate of the Kelley School of Business, is available for media interviews regarding the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the healthcare industry, as well as remote work and telehealth solutions and best practices.

