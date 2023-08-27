Dmitry Utkin, co-founder with Yevgeny Prigozhin of the Wagner Group of mercenaries – obituary

Dmitry Utkin, who is believed to have died aged 53 alongside Yevgeny Prigozhin in the private jet that crashed north of Moscow on August 23, was sometimes described as the co-founder, with Prigozhin, of the shadowy Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries.

A crudely bloodthirsty individual who sported tattoos of a Nazi eagle and a Schutzstaffel (SS) symbol, Utkin was a former GRU Spetsnaz (special forces) Lieutenant Colonel who had served in both Chechen wars, when the private militia was born in early 2014.

Although a 2020 report by the investigative website Bellingcat said that open source data “strongly” suggested the Utkin was “not in the driver’s seat of setting up this private army” but rather a “hired gun”, he was certainly Prigozhin’s right-hand man, and it was he from whom the group derived its name: in the GRU Utkin had adopted “Wagner” as his nom de guerre because Richard Wagner was Hitler’s favourite composer.

It is unclear what role Utkin played in Prigozhin’s so-called “march of justice” on Moscow at the end of June, though some sources suggest that he may have led a column of Wagner fighters during the uprising. In July Utkin and Prigozhin jointly addressed a group of Wagner fighters in Belarus; in a video of the occasion on Wagner-linked Telegram channels, a voice resembling Utkin’s was heard to say, “This isn’t the end; it’s just the beginning of the biggest job in the world, which will be carried out very soon,” before adding in English, “Welcome to hell.”

Dmitry Valerievich Utkin was born on June 11 1970 in Asbest, a town in Russia’s Ural mountains, and began his career in the ranks of the Russian army, rising to be an officer in the Special Forces of the GRU and being decorated several times for bravery. It is known that he fought in both Chechen wars, Russian military campaigns characterised by extreme brutality and human-rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, torture and forced displacement of the civilian population.

A photo of Utkin taken from social media

In 2013 Utkin left the GRU to join the Slavonic Corps, a Hong Kong-based “private security company” composed of Russian military veterans, in Syria, supporting Bashar al-Assad’s regime in the civil war. In October 2013 the mercenaries narrowly avoided getting surrounded by rebel forces and were forced to return to Moscow. The group’s leadership was later sentenced to three years in prison for engaging in mercenary activity.

The Wagner Group first surfaced in 2014 during the illegal Russian annexation of Crimea and the war in the Donbas, where it supported pro-Russian separatists against Ukrainian government forces. Utkin took part in the operations and was said to have been wounded in the fighting, his presence verified by Ukrainian signal intelligence which recorded phone conversations of him reporting to the GRU Colonel Oleg Ivannikov, as well as to Major General Evgeny Nikiforov, head of Russia’s 58th Army.

Officially Wagner did not exist, since private armies are illegal under Russia’s constitution. But the recorded phone conversations left little doubt that Utkin and Wagner were subordinate to Russian military command.

In 2015 he returned with Wagner mercenaries to Syria where, in addition to supporting al-Assad, they were tasked with seizing oil and gas fields. The following year he was photographed at a Kremlin reception, when he was decorated with the Order for Courage for his services in Ukraine by Vladimir Putin.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine which began in February 2022, Utkin participated in the seizure of Bakhmut, though some sources suggest that while Prigozhin concentrated on the Ukraine, Utkin mostly focused on Wagner Group activities in Africa and Syria. Among other human-rights abuses of which he was accused, in Homs, Syria, he allegedly gave the order to beat a Wagner deserter to death and to film the act. In 2019 he reportedly led fighters into battle for the military commander-turned-warlord Khalifa Haftar in Libya, helping him to gain control of the southern and eastern regions of the country.

Like other political and military leaders, Utkin was sanctioned by the UK, US and the EU.

In the 1990s Utkin married Elena Shcherbinina, with whom he had three children, but from whom he was divorced. In 2015 she told a Russian media outlet that in the early 2000s he had chosen to stay in command of a military unit on the Estonian border rather than return home, and did not contact her again. “He is by nature a warrior and a military officer,” she said.

Dmitry Utkin, born June 11 1970, death reported August 23 2023

