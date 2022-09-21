What is DMT? Akron police concerned about new kind of drug lab

Beacon Journal
·1 min read
Akron police are concerned about a new kind of drug lab that's been found in the city in the last year, according to Beacon Journal news partner News 5 Cleveland.

The department has discovered three dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, labs in the last year, including one inside a home on Fillmore Avenue in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood last Wednesday, with a 29-year-old man was arrested on weapons and drug charges.

Detective Chris Crockett with the department's Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement Team told News 5 Cleveland that "cooking" is a risky process involving extracting DMT from a plant and then using a manufacturing process to turn it into a usable, hallucinogenic drug that can be snorted or injected.

Police said that like meth labs, there are serious concerns over possible fires, explosions and chemical burns with DMT labs.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: What is DMT? Akron police concerned about new kind of drug lab

