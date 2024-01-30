DMV college student encouraging other students to overcome obstacles, pursue dreams

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — RuQuan Brown is finishing his senior year at Harvard University and he is looking forward to the future where he says he wants other young people to achieve their goals.

“What I am most interested in, is creating a new status quo in rebuilding self-esteem,” Brown said. “Right now it is really low, and the student does not believe in him or herself.”

2 brothers helping students pay for college expenses

He started the non-profit, Save the Students, to give young people access to his message. Brown uses social media to encourage and inspire students in the DMV and across the country to work hard and pursue their dreams.

Brown said family members and close friends helped him build up his self-esteem, and other students can do the same through positive reinforcement from family, friends or teachers.

His goal after graduation, is to expand the Save the Students effort to reach as many students as possible.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.