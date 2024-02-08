DMV offers “live agent chats” to Colorado customers

(LAKEWOOD, Colo.) — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is now offering a “chat with live agent” option on their website so customers can get their questions answered without coming into the office or making a phone call.

This service, which was announced Wednesday, Feb. 7, is meant to provide customers with a new, more convenient way of interacting with DMV agents and will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a live agent is not available, the DMV chatbot will respond. The chatbot has been in effect since 2022.

The DMV’s website says its goal is to make its services available from anywhere. Currently, customers can get online help with license renewals, registrations, permit testing, and other services.

“This latest innovation provides more convenience to our customers and another way to interact with the DMV,” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said. “Now you can find your answer using the chatbot, messaging a live agent, or calling the call center instead of visiting an office — all different avenues to assist Coloradans with their questions and needs.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.