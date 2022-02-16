🌱 DMV Reopens + Mt St Charles’ Elite Dance Team Reports Success!

Morning, neighbors, and happy National Almond Day! It's me again, Sylvia, your host of the Woonsocket Daily.

The DMV is open, but you need an appointment! Also, the Mount Saint Charles elite dance team is a force to be reckoned with. Finally, CVS announced a digital service that makes getting your at-hone COVID tests easier.



First, today's weather:

Not as cold, becoming breezy. High: 43 Low: 42.

Here are the top five stories today in Woonsocket:

The water main break we discussed Tuesday will be fixed in time for the DMV to reopen Wednesday. However, if you are planning to go to the DMV, make an appointment. “There will not be any walk-ins allowed.” (ABC) Great news from the Mount Saint Charles elite dance team! Under the guidance of Mrs. Breault, the dancers placed “26th in the country for their Jazz routine & 24th in the country for their Hip Hop routine.” Well done! (@MtStCharles) CVS Health announced Tuesday that it offers a new digital service “that simplifies the process for locating, ordering, and picking up at-home COVID-19 test kits with zero upfront out-of-pocket cost and without the need for the consumer to submit a claim to their health insurance provider.” According to the Woonsocket company, a “CVS Pharmacy will process the claim with the individual's health insurance provider on their behalf.” (PR Newswire) Rev. Eric Silva of St Luke's Parish in Barrington has been put on leave by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence, we learned Tuesday. When he heard confessions at Immaculate Conception Regional Catholic School in Cranston, he allegedly asked “boys whether they were gay and also asked girls if they were sexually active.” (Patch) Do you subscribe to the TV channel Oxygen? If so, Woonsocket was featured on Thursday in an episode of “Twisted Killers.” This particular episode examines the RI serial killer who was inspired by “The Sopranos” to murder and dismember women. The case took place in 2003. If you missed it and would like to see the episode, you can live-stream it. (Oxygen, 2)

Story continues

Today in Woonsocket:

Papa Gino’s Raising Some Dough for Globe Park Elementary School (4 PM to 8 PM)

From my notebook:

The Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, Inc. reports a very special adoption with Gracie and Simba going to their forever home together. Many happy meows to all! (Facebook)

The Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park invites you to join in the Great Backyard Bird Count this week! Spend 15 minutes (or more) watching for birds between February 18-21, 2022. (Facebook)

