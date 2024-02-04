In the DMV for Valentine’s Day? Here’s where you can go

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and for couples staying in the DMV, DC News Now has you covered.

Here are events you can attend from Eventbrite in D.C., Maryland and Virginia to celebrate your special someone:

D.C.:

Alegria Edition: Valentine’s Day Mixer

Taqueria Habanero and Alegria are hosting a Valentine’s Day mixer with cocktails, music and heartfelt connections. You can unleash your inner florist at the flower bar, craft a note at the Valentine’s Day note-making station and listen to music by DJ Nah FR. You can reserve a spot on Eventbrite here.

When: Feb. 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 670 Rhode Island Ave. NE Washington, D.C. 20002

How much: $30-$35.

Sip and Paint: Valentine’s Day Edition

Tarika Art Panint Studio is hosting a Valentine’s Day special where you can sip on a glass of wine as you paint. The event is open to all skill levels and instructors will guide participants through every step, so no experience is needed to create. You can reserve a spot on Eventbrite here.

When: Feb. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 17 Mississippi Ave. SE Washington, D.C. 20032

How much: $35

Maryland:

Valentine’s Day Moss Art Workshop

Potahto Home is hosting a family-friendly moss art workshop in Rockville Town Square. There, you can create a unique piece of moss art, using natural materials such as moss, cork bark and embellishments. All materials are provided. You can reserve a spot on Eventbrite here.

When: Feb. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 36D Maryland Ave. Rockville, Md. 20850

How much: $45

Valentine’s Day Special at Meleket Ethiopian Restaurant

Meleket Ethiopian Restaurant is hosting a meal for two event where you can enjoy smooth jazz and a meal with your partner. They offer a veggie combo or a meat and veggie combo that will be paired with either an Argentine Malbec or Argentine Rose Sparking Wine. You can reserve a spot on Eventbrite here.

When: Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: 1907 Seminary Rd. Silver Spring, Md. 20910

How much: $65

Virginia:

Valentine’s Day Pop Up

The Arlington Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) is partnering with Amazon to host a pop-up at Met Park. There will be various activities designed for people to craft a unique, handmade gift for their friends, family or significant other. You can register for free on Eventbrite here.

When: Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 525 14th St. South Arlington, Va. 22202

How much: Free

Valentine’s Day Themed Cookie Decorating Class

Sugarcoated Bakery and Boxwood is hosting a 90-minute cookie decorating class where you and your partner can decorate three different Valentine’s inspired cookie shapes. Included in the class are six cookies with three designs and three bags of icing, tools needed to decorate, a box to take your cookies home and 10% off all Lost Boy Cider to-go orders that evening. You can reserve a spot on Eventbrite here.

When: Feb. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 317 Hooffs Run Drive Alexandria, Va. 22314

How much: $65

