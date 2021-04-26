DMX’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons and his fiancée embrace at funeral: ‘I love you’

Simmons called Desiree Lindstrom “a woman of God,” her arms offering comfort at his socially-distanced funeral Sunday.

In a touching and unexpected moment, the former wife of rapper-actor DMX extended love and support to his fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, during the funeral that followed Saturday’s memorial event at The Barclays Center.

Tashera Simmons took to the pulpit at Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, where Sunday’s funeral services were held, and gave an emotional speech about her ex-husband. The socially-distanced service was also broadcast for DMX fans to watch on BET.

Tashera Simmons (right), the former wife of rapper-actor DMX, embraces his fiance, Desiree Lindstrom, at his funeral Sunday in Brooklyn. (Twitter)

“He said, ‘I’m here for the world. God put me here for the world … God birthed me to be in the world. I am not of the world. I’m for the world.’ And I said, ‘I believe that, Earl,'” Simmons said of her former spouse.

She went on to call Lindstrom up to the microphone, saying, “Real women do real things, I am a real woman and a woman of God, that (Lindstrom) woman is a woman of god.” She added: “And that’s why I love you.”

This moment between DMX’s ex-wife Tashera and his fiancée Desiree was really, really special #BETRemembersDMX pic.twitter.com/zrG76UauOJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 25, 2021

The women embraced tightly on stage.

Simmons said that while Lindstrom was unaccustomed to the spotlight, she encouraged her to be the woman “he (DMX) taught you to be.”

Earl Simmons and Tashera Simmons were married for 11 years and have four children together. She said she met the emcee-actor when he was 18 years old, noting that she was astounded by his spirituality.

“I had never in my life met a young 18-year-old man that had been through what he had been through, and loved the Lord like he did. It was so powerful, that at 18, I wanted to transition to know who was Jesus Christ,” she said. “I learned about faith with Earl, I learned about forgiveness, I learned about what unconditional love looked like.”

The touching moment between the women quickly went viral on social media.

“This exchange between DMX’s ex-wife Tashera and currently fiancée Desiree is SO beautiful,” wrote journalist Marc Lamont Hill on Twitter.

A fan tweeted: “Such a BEAUTIFUL moment shared between Tashera and Desiree. God bless these ladies.”

