DMX’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons and his fiancée embrace at funeral: ‘I love you’

Biba Adams

Simmons called Desiree Lindstrom “a woman of God,” her arms offering comfort at his socially-distanced funeral Sunday.

In a touching and unexpected moment, the former wife of rapper-actor DMX extended love and support to his fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, during the funeral that followed Saturday’s memorial event at The Barclays Center.

Tashera Simmons took to the pulpit at Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, where Sunday’s funeral services were held, and gave an emotional speech about her ex-husband. The socially-distanced service was also broadcast for DMX fans to watch on BET.

Tashera Simmons (right), the former wife of rapper-actor DMX, embraces his fiance, Desiree Lindstrom, at his funeral Sunday in Brooklyn. (Twitter)
Tashera Simmons (right), the former wife of rapper-actor DMX, embraces his fiance, Desiree Lindstrom, at his funeral Sunday in Brooklyn. (Twitter)

“He said, ‘I’m here for the world. God put me here for the world … God birthed me to be in the world. I am not of the world. I’m for the world.’ And I said, ‘I believe that, Earl,'” Simmons said of her former spouse.

She went on to call Lindstrom up to the microphone, saying, “Real women do real things, I am a real woman and a woman of God, that (Lindstrom) woman is a woman of god.” She added: “And that’s why I love you.”

The women embraced tightly on stage.

Simmons said that while Lindstrom was unaccustomed to the spotlight, she encouraged her to be the woman “he (DMX) taught you to be.”

Earl Simmons and Tashera Simmons were married for 11 years and have four children together. She said she met the emcee-actor when he was 18 years old, noting that she was astounded by his spirituality.

Read More: Swizz Beatz calls out fair-weather friends, fans at DMX memorial

“I had never in my life met a young 18-year-old man that had been through what he had been through, and loved the Lord like he did. It was so powerful, that at 18, I wanted to transition to know who was Jesus Christ,” she said. “I learned about faith with Earl, I learned about forgiveness, I learned about what unconditional love looked like.”

The touching moment between the women quickly went viral on social media.

“This exchange between DMX’s ex-wife Tashera and currently fiancée Desiree is SO beautiful,” wrote journalist Marc Lamont Hill on Twitter.

A fan tweeted: “Such a BEAUTIFUL moment shared between Tashera and Desiree. God bless these ladies.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post DMX’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons and his fiancée embrace at funeral: ‘I love you’ appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Shark Tank’ Star Daymond John Apologizes, Deletes Tweet Praising Louis Farrakhan at DMX Funeral

    “I do not condone and never would condone any anti Semitic, prejudice or any remarks of hatred,” John says “Shark Tank” star Daymond John apologized on Sunday for praising a speech that controversial religious figure Louis Farrakhan gave at DMX’s funeral, after intense criticism from people who called out Farrakhan’s history of antisemitic statements. “In regards to my tweet regarding DMXs funeral, my comments on Minister Farrakhan were only related to what I just witnessed tonight, unbeknownst to his prior stances,” John, who founded the clothing company FUBU, tweeted. “As someone who was fortunate enough to have a step dad of the Jewish faith, I do not condone and never would condone any anti Semitic, prejudice or any remarks of hatred.”“The prior tweet will be removed to avoid further pain and confusion to anyone who has felt hurt in the past by any negative comments of his,” he concluded. Also Read: Watch DMX’s Young Daughter Perform a Song She Wrote for His Memorial Service (Video) Earlier in the day, John tweeted: “What a powerful speech from Minister Louis Farrakhan for the #dmxfuneral. His deep understanding of the Bible and respect for other people’s religions was truly inspiring. #RIPDMX.” That tweet received a flood of responses from people pointing out Farrakhan’s record — the ADL’s website has archived dozens of anti-Semitic comments made by Farrakhan going back decades, including the time he warned that “satanic Jews” had “taken over BET.” And in 2018, Facebook deleted a video from Farrakhan comparing Jewish people to termites. See John’s statement below: pic.twitter.com/8ueR690jck— Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) April 26, 2021 Read original story ‘Shark Tank’ Star Daymond John Apologizes, Deletes Tweet Praising Louis Farrakhan at DMX Funeral At TheWrap

  • Teen Mom 's Cheyenne Floyd Is Engaged to Zach Davis: See Her Diamond Ring

    While celebrating her baby shower, Teen Mom OG's Cheyenne Floyd received a surprise proposal from Zach Davis.

  • 28 years' jail, maximum caning for man who raped daughter for 7.5 years

    A man who raped his daughter for about seven-and-a-half years was jailed for 28 years and sentenced to 24 strokes of the cane on Monday (26 April).

  • Kanye's Yeezy sneakers snag world record $1.8 million in private sale - Sotheby's

    The Kanye West sneakers that sent athletic shoes strutting down fashion runways sold for $1.8 million, a new world record price for a pair of sneakers, Sotheby's announced on Monday. The American rapper's 2008 'Grammy Worn' Nike Air Yeezy samples were prototypes for a line developed by West and Mark Smith for Nike.

  • Minnesota AG reveals he 'felt a little bad' for Derek Chauvin after guilty verdict: 'He’s a human being'

    Besides showing compassion for Derek Chauvin, Keith Ellison also revealed that he was unsure of what the verdicts would be up until the moment they were read.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Were Spotted Having Dinner Together Post-Breakup

    What! Is! Happening!

  • Man acquitted of sexual assault against subordinate in clothing store

    A male supervisor accused of sexually assaulting his female colleague at a Cotton On outlet during their closing shift at the clothing retail store was cleared of all charges.

  • Exclusive: Prince Charles announces plans to open a new craft training base at Highgrove

    For 40 years, Highgrove has been the Prince of Wales’s private sanctuary, gradually evolving and expanding to incorporate his love of organic farming. Now, his beloved Gloucestershire estate is to become home to another of his passion projects, as he announces plans to open a new craft training base for the Prince’s Foundation in his own backyard. The education centre, to be based in converted outbuildings just a quarter of a mile from the Prince’s home, will soon be buzzing with students studying everything from fine woodworking to textiles. Taking its lead from the Foundation’s hugely successful work at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire and two further sites in London, it will extend the charity’s reach into the South West for the first time. The timing of the expansion, as so many organisations have buckled under pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, is considered testament to the success of the scheme. Its training opportunities aim to help preserve heritage craft skills, which the Prince has frequently warned are at risk of being lost to future generations.

  • Police seek attacker who kicked Chinese American man in head

    A 61-year-old Chinese American man was attacked by a man who kicked him repeatedly in the head in East Harlem, police said. Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim's head. The department's hate crimes task force is investigating the attack, the latest in a troubling rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country.

  • Rapper DMX's casket rides monster truck to memorial

    Born Earl Simmons, the rapper and actor was perhaps best known for the hit single "Ruff Ryders' Anthem," which featured a music video showcases motorbikes. Simmons, 50, died on April 9 after suffering a heart attack a week earlier, which many media outlets initially attributed to a drug overdose.

  • 68-Year-Old Black Woman Sues NC Police After They Pulled her by her Hair and Allegedly Dislocated her Shoulder During Traffic Stop

    At this point, I’m convinced that cops can’t wait for an excuse to go berserk on Black people. And we’ve seen report after report after report that indicates that among cops’ favorite excuses to go way overboard in their uses of force are anything they perceive as a car chase.

  • Swizz Beatz calls out fair-weather friends, fans at DMX memorial

    Thousands of fans descended on downtown Brooklyn Saturday to pay their last respects to the late DMX. As a large crowd gathered outside the Barclays Center during the memorial, Swizz Beatz had some words for people who only showed up now after the rapper/actor’s passing. “I just wish all these people showed up for him when he was here,” said Beatz, whose real name is Kaseem Dean, when he took the stage to speak before DMX’s family, friends and fellow artists.

  • Family Of Man Who Died Trying To Save Woman In River Thames Say Rescue Efforts Were Called Off Too Soon

    Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole had been on his way home from work late on Saturday night when he and another man jumped into the water to try to save her.

  • VOTE: Who was the best and worst dressed at the 2021 Oscars?

    Cast your vote to declare a winner!

  • Kim Kardashian's Kids Have a Car Collection Many Adults Would Dream Of

    Kim Kardashian made her followers hit their brakes when she shared a photo of her children's impressive toy car collection. Take a look for yourself below!

  • Claudia Jordan says Nene Leakes ruined her own career

    Cocktails with Queens host Claudia Jordan didn’t bite her tongue when asked about her former Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Nene Leakes. During an interview on The Domenick Nati Show on Instagram, Jordan agreed when asked if Leakes is now irrelevant. “Yes she has,” Jordan replied.

  • My Ex-Husband Still Helps Me Out With Things Around My House — And It’s Not Weird

    He is more than willing to lend a hand when I ask him, because his kids live in this house and he wants them to be comfortable and make sure everything is going smoothly

  • DMX Funeral Procession Arrives in Brooklyn

    Temporary road closures were in effect in New York as a funeral procession for rapper DMX traveled from Yonkers to Brooklyn on Saturday, April 24.DMX, born Earl Simmons, died aged 50 on April 9 following a heart attack.Fans paid tribute to the rapper by traveling in a procession of bikes and cars to the Barclays Center, where a private service for family and friends was scheduled for 4pm. The New York Police Department said the road closures were in effect from 12pm.This footage shows the procession arriving in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon. Credit: @splashbk via Storyful

  • Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre celebrate wedding anniversary after 'tough' year: 'My ride or die'

    The actor thanked his wife for taking care of him during the pandemic.

  • The late rapper DMX's live-streamed memorial and funeral are this weekend. Here's how to watch.

    The New York rapper DMX died on April 9 at age 50. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, and BET will broadcast his funeral Sunday.