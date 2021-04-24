DMX to be mourned during memorial service at Barclays Center

  • FILE- DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta on Oct. 1, 2011. The rapper will be mourned at a memorial with family and close friends at the Barclays Center in New York on Saturday. The event will be closed to the public due to pandemic conditions. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
  • FILE - DMX, center, accepts the R&B Album Artist of the Year during the 1999 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, on Dec. 8, 1999. The rapper will be mourned at a memorial with family and close friends at the Barclays Center in New York on Saturday. The event will be closed to the public due to pandemic conditions. (AP Photo/Laura Rauch, File)
1 / 2

DMX-Memorial

FILE- DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta on Oct. 1, 2011. The rapper will be mourned at a memorial with family and close friends at the Barclays Center in New York on Saturday. The event will be closed to the public due to pandemic conditions. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper DMX will be mourned at a memorial with family and close friends at the Barclays Center in New York.

The memorial will be held for him at the arena in Brooklyn on Saturday at 4 p.m. EST. The event will be closed to the public and restricted to only close friends and family due to pandemic conditions.

Organizers said in a statement they will follow New York COVID-19 testing guidelines and protocols. The statement said that New York State limits indoor arenas to 10% capacity.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on DMX’s YouTube channel.

No details were given about who may be appearing, performing or speaking.

DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering a “catastrophic cardiac arrest.” He spent several days on life support after being rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2.

The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here).” He also starred in several films including “Belly” and “Romeo Must Die.”

DMX was a father of 15 children.

His funeral service will be held Sunday at 2:30 p.m. EST. It will be broadcast live on BET and the network’s YouTube channel.

Recommended Stories

  • DMX Memorial Services to Be Livestreamed This Weekend

    The official memorial services for rapper and actor Earl “DMX” Simmons, who died on April 9 after suffering a heart attack, have been announced. Two memorial services will be held: one on Saturday, April 24 at 4 p.m. ET, and a Homegoing Celebration on Sunday, April 25 at 2:30 pm E.T. While attendance to the memorials is limited to […]

  • DMX Public Memorial Set for Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

    Following April 24th event at Brooklyn arena, private funeral for rapper will take place April 25th

  • Outrage after police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant

    The fatal shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant in Ohio has sparked outrage and questions about policing. A police officer shot and killed the 16-year-old while responding to a 911 call about a disturbance. Investigators say she was armed with a knife.

  • Ceferin warns 4 clubs to reject Super League to avoid CL ban

    The Spanish and Italian clubs still clinging to the Super League must disavow the breakaway or face being banned from the Champions League, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin told The Associated Press on Friday. Although the Super League imploded this week after being rapidly abandoned by most participants, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan have not left the project and officials could “suffer some consequences,” Ceferin said. “It’s crystal clear that the clubs will have to decide if they are Super League or they are a European club,” Ceferin said in a telephone interview with the AP.

  • Biden to make first overseas trip in office to UK, EU

    President Joe Biden will embark on his first overseas trip in office in June, the White House announced Friday, with the aim of demonstrating his administration's commitment to the transatlantic alliance and reengagement with key allies. Biden will attend the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, England, set for June 11-13, followed by a visit to Brussels, where he will hold meetings with European Union leadership and attend the June 14 summit of leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The meetings with the United States' closest allies come as Biden has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to a summit in the coming months in a third country, though no date has yet been set.

  • Producer who worked with Kanye West, J. Lo puts California home on market. Take a look

    Grammy award winning producer Irv Gotti is known for collaborating with such artists as Ashanti, Jennifer Lopez, Ja Rule and Kanye West.

  • J.Lo's 'Shotgun Wedding' Finished Filming, and She's Sharing Behind-the-Scenes Photos to Celebrate

    Lopez shared pics of her and her costars on set in the Dominican Republic.

  • Syleena Johnson talks 'Unsung,' working with R. Kelly

    Syleena Johnson discusses her upcoming episode of “Unsung,” the popular music docuseries on TV One. The R&B artist also talks about R. Kelly who wrote two of her biggest hits, including “I Am Your Woman,” which she no longer performs for her American shows. (April 23)

  • Pharrell Just Opened a Gorgeous New Hotel in Miami

    Singer, songwriter, record producer and fashion designer Pharrell Williams joins the Miami hotel business.

  • Jana Kramer Shares Inspirational Quotes amid Mike Caussin Divorce: 'Not All Storms Come to Disrupt'

    On Thursday, the country music star, 37, shared several spiritual and motivational quotes to her Instagram Stories.

  • Why Capitol Police offered tours to Oath Keeper lawyers

    Prosecutors revealed the planned tours in court papers filed Friday morning.

  • D.C. Firefighter's Conviction Overturned After Arresting Cop Is Accused of Lying

    America’s jails and prisons are full of men and women who have been imprisoned because of a cop’s lies.

  • Black Rob's Manager on Diddy Paying for Rapper's Funeral: 'He Dead and Gone Now'

    Bad Boy CEO Diddy has reportedly offered to pay for Black Rob’s funeral, but the rapper’s manager, Kal Dawson, thinks the gesture is nothing to applaud.

  • A man who got his first COVID-19 vaccine a year ago in Moderna's clinical trial just received his third shot - and he's feeling great

    The 30-year-old science communicator got his first shot of the Moderna vaccine in a clinical trial last April. He's since gotten two more shots.

  • Joy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'

    Joy Behar is apologizing "if anybody was upset" that she repeatedly misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View, blaming it on not getting "enough sleep." Behar drew criticism on Friday after she incorrectly referred to Jenner using "he" or "his" multiple times during a segment about the former athlete's California gubernatorial run, per Mediaite. While Behar did also use the right pronouns throughout the segment, she had to correct her wrong pronoun usage more than once. She subsequently apologized on the air. "Let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up," Behar said. "I think I just didn't get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of mixing them up, and I tried to correct it immediately, but whatever. It just came out. So I'm sorry if anybody was upset by that." Behar's misgendering of Jenner had been called out on Twitter while The View aired, with journalist Yashar Ali taking note of it and writing, "I don't know why Joy misgendered her but it's an important reminder that we don't misgender people even if we don't like their politics." "I think I just didn't get enough sleep last night." WATCH: The View‘s Joy Behar apologized after repeatedly misgendering Caitlyn Jenner in a segment on her run for Governor of California. pic.twitter.com/aN5CvYBq6j — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.comA Black progressive could win in Kentucky — if the Democratic Party gets out of the way7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyCDC panel recommends lifting Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause, advises added label

  • Trump's campaign still hasn't paid the $211,000 it owes the city of Albuquerque. Now debt collectors are calling Mar-a-Lago, mayor says.

    Albuquerque, New Mexico, is one of more than a dozen cities that have struggled to get the Trump campaign to pay its bills.

  • An Indonesian submarine has been missing for days - here's what makes it so hard to find

    "Submarines are designed to be hard to find, which is problematic when one sinks or goes down," a former US Navy submariner told Insider.

  • Philippines protests China's 'threatening' South China Sea presence

    The Philippines has sent two new diplomatic protests to China over its failure to withdraw what it called on Friday "threatening" vessels that were massing in contested areas of the South China Sea. The Philippines has ramped up its rhetoric in recent weeks over the lingering presence of hundreds of Chinese boats in its 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), testing relations between two countries that have sought to heal their historic rifts. The Philippine foreign ministry said maritime officials had observed the "continued unauthorised presence and activities" of 160 Chinese fishing and militia vessels around the disputed Spratly islands and Scarborough shoal, as of April 20.

  • Slingsby, Aussies dominate opener of SailGP's 2nd season

    Skipper Tom Slingsby and defending champion Team Australia won all three fleet races Friday on Bermuda’s Great Sound in an impressive performance on the first day of the second season of the SailGP global league. Slingsby had his doubts after not having raced in 14 months due to a pandemic shutdown. The Australians sit atop the leaderboard with 30 points, followed by France with 23, Japan 23, the United States 20, Spain 19, Great Britain 17, Denmark 11 and New Zealand 11.

  • A Virginia sheriff's deputy shot an unarmed Black man 10 times after he called 911 for help

    Isaiah Brown, 32, got a ride home from the deputy after his car broke down. He called 911 later that same day and the deputy returned and shot him.