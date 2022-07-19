DNA advances credited in arrest in 1975 cold-case murder

Authorities have announced an arrest in the stabbing death of a 19-year-old woman in Pennsylvania almost a half-century ago, crediting advances in DNA technology and genetic genealogical research.

Lancaster County prosecutors and Manor Township police said Monday that a criminal homicide charge had been filed against 68-year-old David Sinopoli in the December 1975 murder of Lindy Sue Beichler.

District Attorney Heather Adams said the case was solved with DNA “and specifically DNA genealogy, and quite honestly without that I don’t know that we would have ever solved it.”

Sinopoli was arrested Sunday and held without bail.

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney.

