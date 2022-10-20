From DNA to Curtis Smith, SC lawyers in Murdaugh double murder trial fight over evidence in court

A South Carolina judge sought to find a resolution to calm tensions between lawyers that erupted in a Florence County courtroom Thursday morning over evidence in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.

Those eruptions, on public display in court, have risen to the surface repeatedly in legal motions after Murdaugh’s defense team, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, accused the state Attorney General’s office of withholding crucial evidence it plans to use against their client.

Newman said both sides are trying to meet a compressed time schedule and may well meet the Jan. 23 trial start date. Among his remarks Thursday, Judge Clifton Newman said “the state is making a good faith effort to comply” with defense requests.

Creighton Waters, the lead prosecutor, has denied the defense claims that it is withholding evidence, including those made in a scathing 14-page motion filed late Wednesday that accused defense lawyers of “prejudicing the public” by making “inflammatory” demands that could not be granted nor are realistic.

Waters on Thursday called the case “extremely complex,” but said the office is doing “everything in our power” to hand over evidence — from cellphone data to forensics — to the defense.

Murdaugh was indicted on murder charges in July, roughly 13 months after his wife and son were found murdered the night of June 7, 2021, on the family’s vast 1,700-acre property in Colleton County, known as Moselle.

Indictments against Murdaugh said his wife, Maggie, was killed with a rifle and his youngest son, Paul, with a shotgun. The indictments gave no motive, and to this day, the state has not said the guns involved in the fatal shootings have been found.

Maggie’s phone was found about a quarter-mile down the road from where they were found; Paul’s phone was dead when it was found, Griffin told the court Thursday.

Murdaugh’s lawyers have sought to paint the now-disbarred attorney as a family man, who was distraught when he came home to find his wife and son murdered in cold blood.

Murdaugh, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, is the only suspect identified in the case by prosecutors.

A jury trial has been scheduled in Colleton County for Jan. 23 through Feb. 10 before Newman.

Griffin explained to Newman Thursday that the conversations between defense and prosecution have been “cooperative,” but said there have been “gaps and missing information” in what the defense has received.

For example, he insisted the defense lacks information as to whether DNA evidence was taken from Maggie and Paul’s clothing and then cross checked with others’ DNA, including Curtis “Eddie” Smith, a disabled logger and distant cousin of Murdaugh’s who remains jailed on drug-related charges.

“This is about due process, this is about equal protection, this is about fairness,” said Harpootlian, standing beside a silent Murdaugh, dressed in a dark blue blazer and a lighter blue button up shirt with no tie.

Harpootlian noted Murdaugh, who he said is “trussed up like an animal,” did not want to be in court Thursday and would rather be in jail looking through discovery, and should be allowed to sign a statement waiving his presence from the courtroom. The judge said they’ll deal with his appearance on a hearing by hearing matter.

Waters reiterated that “nothing” is being withheld from the defense, and in the event any additional testing is done, the defense would be immediately made aware and provided the documentation quickly.

In his motion Wednesday, Waters said prosecution had turned over more than 206 GB of information, hundreds of files and thousands of pages of documents. That does not include another 470 GB of information given to defense layers on an external hard drive.

“We provided all the tests,” Waters said.

There are at least two pieces of evidence Waters said are still in “draft form,” and therefore have not been yet provided to the defense.

One is cellphone data from a nearby tower being conducted by the FBI. Waters said he has called the federal agency repeatedly and the information should be “ready soon.” Waters said the second item is a timeline being worked on by an agent that “once that is ready, I am happy to share that with the defense,” Waters said.

Harpootlian said his arguments aren’t intended to accuse Waters of anything unethical or improper, but said his experts need time to examine the evidence themselves.

“We’re not trying to hide anything,” Waters said. “... We’re ready and looking forward to be able to present this case in front of a jury” on Jan. 23.

Lawyers argue over Curtis ‘Eddie’ Smith evidence

Roughly three months before what will be one of the most closely-watched trials in South Carolina history, Murdaugh’s attorneys have sought to enter another possible suspect: Curtis “Eddie” Smith.

“Smith decidedly failed a polygraph when questioned if he murdered Maggie and Paul,” the defense motion filed last week. “The reason Smith failed the polygraph when asked if he murdered Maggie and Paul is because he in fact did commit these heinous crimes.”

Smith’s attorney Aimee Zmroczek told The State newspaper last Friday that her client is innocent and has an “ironclad” alibi for the time the killings took place.

Smith, 62, an alleged co-conspirator of Murdaugh’s, is accused of drug trafficking and running a longtime laundering scheme that involved some $2.4 million allegedly stolen by Murdaugh, prosecutors said in court in August, after which a judge revoked Smith’s bond.

Prosecutors have described Smith’s crimes as engaging with Murdaugh, who, over the course of several years, gave Smith $2.4 million in checks, which then was converted to cash and returned back to Murdaugh.

Smith is also accused of working with Murdaugh in a botched suicide-for-hire plot to collect $10 million in life insurance to be given to Murdaugh’s oldest son, Buster that occurred last Labor Day.

Smith was charged in the shooting, but denied he fired the shot, telling NBC’s “Today” last year that “I didn’t shoot him. If I had shot him, he’d be dead. He’s alive.”

Harpootlian noted in court Thursday that prosecution plans to put Smith up as a witness in their case against Murdaugh. But Waters told Newman that there is not a cooperation nor a plea agreement with Smith, it is only an interview agreement that does have a polygraph requirement.

As much as the defense may want to make this case about Smith, currently indicted for 19 felonies, Waters told Newman, “This case is not about Curtis Eddie Smith. Curtis Eddie Smith is not the center of this particular case.”

Countering Waters, Harpootlian said he isn’t saying Smith committed the murders, but added it “certainly sounds like” Smith could have done it and, as Murdaugh’s attorney, it’s his “duty to pursue.”

“Mr. Waters knows that Mr. Smith visits the murder scene on numerous occasions to commit illegal acts by leaving drugs there, so we know he knew how to get there surreptitiously,” Harpootlian said. “We know his DNA, as of today, has not been tested under Maggie’s fingernails.”

Maayan Schechter contributed to this report.

