DNA evidence analyzed in CT cold case kidnapping trial demonstrates how investigators tracked a suspect

Experts testified about evidence that allegedly helped link now 71-year-old Michael Sharpe to decades-old DNA samples collected from four cases in the 1980s, testimony presented during the third day of his trial on kidnapping charges.

Four women testified earlier this week about the nights in 1984 that each awoke to find a strange man lurking in the darkness of their bedrooms — a man who allegedly blindfolded, assaulted and threatened them with a gun and went unidentified for nearly 40 years.

In 2020, investigators used DNA samples collected from items in the women’s homes, including a bed sheet, a towel and a face mask the assailant left behind, to finally find an alleged match after 36 years.

The state’s cold case unit had obtained a “John Doe warrant,” meaning they knew everything about the person they were looking to arrest in connection to the assaults, including a DNA profile, but did not know his name. Using DNA databases, they were able to identify four possible suspects, including Michael Sharpe.

One by one, they eliminated the first three after obtaining their DNA in a series of “rouses,” according to Michael Sheldon, a supervisory inspector for the cold case unit.

For the first potential suspect, they used a pen to collect DNA. Detectives went to Manchester home and asked a resident if he would be willing to sign a petition. He agreed and touched a sterilized pen that was placed into evidence and tested against the DNA from the assault scenes. It was not a match.

Next, they followed a different man from his house, determined that he was the only one to drive his car that day, and tested a cigarette he tossed from his car window. The DNA did not match.

Then, they moved on to their next two potential matches, one of whom was Michael Sharpe. Detectives traveled to Massachusetts, where they asked one of the men to sign a form stating that he was not aware of a Medicare fraud case. He touched two pens that were tested and ruled him out.

Lastly, they went to the home of Michael Sharpe in Marlborough, Connecticut, where investigators decided to find DNA by sifting through his trash. They contacted the local garbage collection company and asked them to isolate Sharpe’s garbage, which detectives picked up and brought to CSP Troop K headquarters in Colchester.

They placed a blue tarp on the floor in the troop’s garage and laid out all of the trash from the home Sharpe, a former Connecticut charter school CEO convicted previously of embezzlement and fraud, shared with two other people.

They looked for identifying information in the trash that would link Sharpe to certain items, proving they were not from the other people, and came across two black belts in the same bag as mail addressed to Sharpe, Sheldon testified.

The DNA on the belts was a match, giving investigators an opportunity to get a court order for a cheek swab-style DNA test, Sheldon said. They collected the swab at about 7:30 on a November morning in 2020. About six hours later, they had a match, he testified.

Sharpe’s DNA was a match for the DNA recovered from bodily fluid at the women’s homes, and he was arrested a short time later, Sheldon testified.

On Thursday, prosecutors entered into evidence photos of the black belts and the evidence bags containing the belts themselves.

After making few objections in the first two days of the trial, Sharpe’s defense team objected to state prosecutors showing photos of the mail addressed to Sharpe that was found near the belts that contained his DNA, because it was addressed to: “Dr. Michael Sharpe.” Sharpe is not a doctor.

Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney John F. Fahey pointed out that Sharpe’s fraudulent claims that he earned a doctorate have been well-documented, including in reporting by The Hartford Courant, he said in court. Showing the mail addressed to Dr. Michael Sharpe served two purposes: identifying whom the items belonged to in that trash bag and connecting to victim’s testimony that the man who attacked them sounded “well-educated” by nodding to the fact that Sharpe was able to pass, for at least a time, as someone who earned a doctorate.

Fahey said that Sharpe’s defense team’s line of questioning indicated to him that they will argue that the victims described a white man as their attacker. Some of the victims did testify that, at the time of the attacks, they told police that their attacker “sounded white.” Sharpe is Black.

The women testified that his voice sounded calm and soothing until it became aggressive when he was aggravated, and each said that he sounded well-educated.

Some of the victims, identified only as Jane Doe 1 to 4 in court, said their hands touched their attacker’s hair at some point during the attack and said his hair felt coarse and cropped close to the head.

An investigator who testified Wednesday was shown a photo of Sharpe taken in 1984, in which his dark tightly curled hair was cropped close to his head. Sharpe is now bald.

Sharpe’s defense attorney R. Bruce Lorenzen argued that photos of the mail addressed to “Dr. Sharpe” would be prejudicial for the jury to see.

Judge Frank M. D’Addabbo Jr. said he was concerned about the impression the false title would have on the jury and said he wanted more time to think about whether those photos could be shown. He said he would rule on the matter Friday.

A forensic analyst also testified on Thursday that in 2003, computer programs that analyze DNA data found that all four DNA profiles collected from the victims were likely to have come from the same person.

Though a DNA match is never absolutely definitive, the analyst said during cross examination by Lorenzen, the likelihood of a DNA match with the evidence from the alleged crime scenes was about 1 in 7 billion. The seven billion figure is representative of the population of the world at the time of the testing, he said.

Sharpe is charged with four counts of first-degree kidnapping. Kidnapping is defined by Connecticut law as “restraining someone with the intent to prevent their liberation.”

Victims testified this week that because Sharpe allegedly threatened to kill them, held a gun to some of their heads and blindfolded them so they could not see, they felt like they could not leave, call out for help or call 911 without risking being killed.

Some of the victims, who have already testified and are not going to be called as witnesses by the defense, sat in on the trial Thursday, at times becoming emotional as investigators described the evidence.

The trial is scheduled to resume Friday morning at 10 in Hartford Superior Court. After the weekend, the trial will take a brief break on Monday and resume again Tuesday morning. The defense is expected to rest their case before then, according to prosecutors.

The judge has said he expects the trial to last six to seven days before the jury starts deliberating.

Sharpe is free from custody on a promise to appear. If convicted, he faces up to 100 years in prison.