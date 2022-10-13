DNA evidence connects man to the murder of a Sarasota woman

Sarasota Police Department Interim Chief of Police Rex Troche speaks on March 28 about the circumstances that led to the arrest of William Devonshire in connection with the death of Kelliann Ripley at Centennial Park. Troche said Devonshire is also a strong suspect in a second homicide that occurred on March 10, a few blocks away in the 1900 block of Tamiami Trail.

The Sarasota Police Department announced that DNA evidence was connected to a man in the murder of a Sarasota woman.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement concluded in a report that DNA evidence from a killing in March connected to William Devonshire, 59. Devonshire also was arrested in connection to the murder of a second woman in February. He died in jail in June due to a medical-related illness.

DNA evidence from a 59-year-old Sarasota woman who was killed in March was found on his clothing, police officials said in a report. Her remains were found near the shore of Whitaker Bayou on March 10, and her clothing was taken to the FDLE for DNA processing. The DNA found on Devonshire’s clothing was from the March victim, the report said.

Devonshire allowed officers to swab the inside of his mouth for evidence on March 15. On March 25, Devonshire was arrested by police at Pioneer Park on 1260 12th St. for trespassing, possession of cocaine, and possession of paraphernalia.

He also faced charges in connection to the murder of Kelliann Ripley, 48, from Sarasota. She was found dead in February near the Centennial Park boat ramp.

Devonshire died in the Sarasota County Jail in June. He was taken to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital following a medical event. The Medical Examiner’s Office said he died from a medical-related illness. Both of the homicide cases were closed because of Devonshire’s death.

"We had indisputable evidence that linked Devonshire to both homicides that occurred in February and March," said Captain Johnathan Todd, Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. "Thanks to our partners at the FDLE, we expedited the DNA processing following the homicide in February, and we were able to arrest the suspect. Now, thanks to DNA evidence, we know Devonshire is responsible for both homicides."

Devonshire had a criminal history in New Jersey, Maryland, Indiana, Ohio Delaware, and Florida including charges of assault, aggravated harassment, disorderly contact, battery, burglary, and trespassing.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota: DNA evidence connects man to woman's murder