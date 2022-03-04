DNA evidence identifies suspect in attempted kidnapping of jogger in Naples Park

Aaron Bradley Stein

DNA evidence led to the identification of a male suspect in the attempted kidnapping of a female jogger in Naples Park in 2020, after the man shot and killed himself while being taken into custody by Tennessee law enforcement late last year.

Yesterday, Collier County Sheriff's Office announced that DNA recovered from the victim helped identify the suspect as Aaron Bradley Stein.

“I am grateful for the diligent work of our detectives that led to the identification of the suspect,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “I also want to thank the public for providing the Collier County Sheriff’s Office with valuable information during the investigation.”

At the time of his death in August 2021, Stein, 36, was a person of interest from a carjacking that took place in Jefferson County, Tennessee, CCSO said in a Facebook post.

Before moving to Tennessee Stein lived in North Fort Myers and worked in Collier County.

In November 2020, a woman reported that a man attempted to kidnap her while she was out for a jog in Naples Park. Around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, a man driving an older gray van grabbed her and held her in his van, CCSO said in a Facebook post at the time. Before the woman was able to fight the man off and flee, he brandished a knife and threatened to cut the victim if she did not comply.

The woman was able to recall the man's face and investigators created a composite sketch of a male in his 30s with a buzzcut hairstyle and facial stubble.

A composite of the suspect led to identifying four other incidents which occurred in the Naples Park area where it is believed the same male subject approached women who were jogging or walking in the community.

After the sketch was released to the public, three other women came forward describing similar incidents with a man they recognized to be the man in the sketch, CCSO said. The day before the attempted kidnapping and the day of, all three women said they were approached by a man in a van in Naples asking to help him look for his pet beagle.

During the investigation detectives received over 200 leads, many of which were tips from the public, CCSO says.

Two of these tips identified Stein as a possible person of interest. Detectives followed up with these leads, but at the time were unable to lawfully and with evidence connect him to the attempted kidnapping, CCSO said in its post.

On Dec. 3, 2021, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement notified CCSO of a possible investigative lead. The notification indicated that during a search of the Combined DNA Index System, commonly known as CODIS, a match occurred between DNA swabs taken from the victim and DNA recovered by the FBI in Knoxville. Detectives learned that the DNA recovered by the FBI matched Stein.

The results of the DNA match discovered in CODIS were later confirmed by additional analysis and testing conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, CCSO said in its post.

