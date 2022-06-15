New DNA evidence implicates man acquitted of decades-old Florida rape-murder

Rafael Olmeda, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
·4 min read

New evidence in an old murder case may have a suspect wishing he had quit while he was ahead.

Robert Earl Hayes, a former inmate on Florida’s death row, was found not guilty at his retrial for the 1990 rape and murder of Pamela Albertson, a fellow horse groomer he met while working at the Pompano Harness Track in Pompano Beach.

More than two decades later, advocates for Hayes asked the Broward State Attorney’s Office to run new DNA tests to prove the second jury got it right and Hayes is innocent of the crime. The Innocence Project of New York picked the lab. Tests were run in 2021 on hair samples found in the victim’s hand and DNA samples left behind by the culprit.

It’s long been clear that the hair did not come from Hayes, a Black man, but from a Caucasian. But who?

The results are in. As expected, the hair did not belong to Hayes. Nor did it belong to a mysterious “real killer.” It belonged to the victim. The other DNA evidence, prosecutors say, identified the victim’s rapist and likely killer.

It was Hayes.

Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor outlined the test results Wednesday morning in a letter to the New York State Parole Board and the District Attorney in Oneida County, New York, whose office prosecuted Hayes in 2003 for the murder of Leslie Dickenson, a horse groomer Hayes met while working at the Vernon Downs racetrack.

Hayes, 58, is serving a sentence of 15 to 45 years in that case after pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge just as his trial was getting underway. He’s eligible for parole in 2025.

Dickenson was killed in 1987, three years before Albertson. But her killer made it look like a suicide, and authorities did not suspect Hayes until after the Broward murder.

According to Pryor, the Innocence Project of New York contacted Broward prosecutors in 2020 to ask for help reviewing the DNA evidence. “... They believed that the hairs found in Albertson’s hand could assist the defense in the Dickenson case,” Pryor wrote to the New York authorities. “The Innocence Project requested our permission to test the hairs found clutched in Albertson’s hand to identify their origin.”

Defense lawyers had someone in mind at Hayes’ 1997 trial. An alternate suspect for the Albertson death could then also be implicated in Dickenson’s.

It didn’t work out that way.

“Due to the nature of these crimes, the new and novel DNA testing, and Hayes nearing parole eligibility, we thought that it was imperative that we bring this evidence to your attention,” Pryor wrote.

A retrial on the Broward charges is out of the question — once someone is found not guilty, he or she cannot be tried again, no matter what new evidence comes in.

To hear prosecutors tell it, there’s nothing unusual about a guilty person being acquitted by a jury. Former prosecutor Ken Padowitz cited the adage that it’s better for 100 guilty people to go free than for one innocent person to end up in prison.

“The system is intentionally tilted to make the government have the more difficult burden,” he said. “Usually we don’t have the investigations go on after an acquittal. It’s a rare situation to see guilt confirmed after the fact because there’s usually no new evidence forthcoming after an acquittal.”

DNA was still a nascent technology at the time of Hayes’ first trial in Broward, and while the jury found Hayes guilty and the judge sentenced him to death, the Florida Supreme Court decided the jury never should have heard the DNA evidence because the lab that analyzed it used an unproven method. The second jury, deprived of that information, decided there was reasonable doubt.

“A trial is a snapshot in time,” said Padowitz, who was not involved in the Hayes prosecution. “If it had captured a different moment, it would have shown a different picture.”

Hayes capitalized on his newfound freedom and has long been celebrated as an exonerated death row inmate. He’s one of the subjects of the stage play and CourtTV cable movie “The Exonerated” and appears on several lists of wrongfully convicted suspects.

But a “not guilty” verdict is not the same thing as an exoneration, which is a more certain finding that the suspect did not commit the crime.

Hayes was never exonerated, Pryor said. “The new DNA test results from the vaginal swab point to Hayes’ involvement in the Broward slaying of Albertson, despite the fact that a jury acquitted him of the state homicide charge in 1997.”

The Broward State Attorney’s Conviction Review Unit, which has exonerated one former inmate falsely accused of armed robbery, oversaw the review of Hayes’ evidence. The unit, under the direction of Arielle Demby Berger, is charged with identifying cases of wrongful conviction.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel has requested a comment from the Innocence Project of New York.

Rafael Olmeda may be reached at rolmeda@sunsentinel.com. Call or text him at 954-356-4457. Follow him on Twitter @rolmeda.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate votes to advance burn pits victims' bill in move toward final vote

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Legislation to improve health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic military burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan advanced with bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, clearing the way for a final vote. The legislation, which would cost $180 billion over four years, would cover injuries suffered by service members exposed to toxic smoke from the burn pits, which has been linked to respiratory illnesses and rare cancers. It would also expand federal research on the impact of the burn pits, which were used by the U.S. military until the mid-2010s to dispose of plastics, chemicals, human waste and other garbage on foreign bases in Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries.

  • U.S. Senate gun bill talks hit snag over mental illness, abuse provisions

    U.S. Senate negotiators, racing to settle details of bipartisan gun legislation, on Wednesday struggled to resolve serious disagreements over federal funding of state "red flag" programs and the breadth of a plan for keeping guns out of the hands of those prone to domestic violence. A string of mass shootings has prompted Democratic and Republican lawmakers to line up behind gun-violence legislation that would overcome decades of inaction. Cornyn's home state of Texas does not have such a law and is seen as unlikely to enact one.

  • Boise police release name of man shot and injured by Meridian officers

    Authorities alleged Jake Cottrell — who is still at the hospital — was involved in two shootings 10 miles apart last week.

  • Severe storms to erupt across Northeast as hot, humid weather returns

    Much of the northeastern United States avoided rounds of severe weather during the first part of this week, but luck may be running out for at least part of the region Thursday, AccuWeather meteorologists caution. A wedge of cooler air centered over the North Atlantic and New England remained in place into Wednesday. This has forced complexes of storms to dive southward toward the Carolinas and Georgia this week after hammering the Great Lakes region, where they left hundreds of thousands withou

  • ‘There’s not a sentence long enough …’

    Irondequoit man gets the max in bludgeoning death.

  • Dangerous temperatures arrive full force in the metro-east. When can we expect relief?

    “Never ever, ever, ever leave children or pets in a car that is locked with the windows not open for any period of time,” said Matt Beitscher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of St. Louis.

  • Video shows GOP congressman leading tour of Capitol complex on Jan. 5

    The new footage shows Rep. Barry Loudermilk leading a group through several congressional office buildings the day before the Jan. 6 attack.

  • GOP candidate Tim Michels reasserts view on marriage as 'between a man and woman' as public opinion on same-sex unions shifts

    Support for gay marriage has grown to be nearly universal in Wisconsin, with 72% approval in recent state polling.

  • British multiple-launch rocket systems to arrive in Ukraine imminently, says Ben Wallace

    Russia to send trapped Ukrainian civilians into occupied territories Russian 'spy' arrested at Gatwick airport US fighters 'captured' by Russian forces in Ukraine I want Ukraine to be in the EU, says Zelensky Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Julie Andrews accepts AFI award with Carol Burnett, Gwen Stefani tributes: 'I'm overwhelmed'

    Carol Burnett, Steve Carell, Gwen Stefani and more were singing praise for "Sound of Music" legend Julie Andrews at her AFI Life Achievement Award.

  • All The Old Knives

    When the CIA discovers one of its agents leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives, veteran operative Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) is assigned to root out the mole from among his former officemates at the agency’s Vienna station. His investigation takes him from Austria to England to California, where he is reunited with his one-time colleague and ex-lover Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton). The pair are forced to blur the lines between profession and passion in this riveting tale

  • Suspect confesses to killing British journalist and Brazilian guide -reports

    ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (Reuters) -At least one suspect in the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and his guide Bruno Pereira in Brazil's Amazon rainforest has confessed to killing and dismembering the men, broadcasters CNN Brasil and Band News reported on Wednesday. The federal police had said in a statement earlier that they were still searching for Phillips and Pereira in what they described as a homicide investigation, following the arrest of two suspects in the case.

  • Meet Cara, Strafford County sheriff's first comfort dog. Here's why pup's role is vital.

    Cara will help calm a child down as they give testimony or rush to the aid of a victim’s family on the scene of a tragedy.

  • Hoda’s college roommate reveals her adorable nickname at Virginia Tech

    TODAY show co-anchor Hoda Kotb's college roommate Mary Robertson shared the nickname Hoda's Tri Delta sorority sisters knew her by at Virginia Tech.

  • UNC star center Armando Bacot looking to attend Eagles game; Philly fans react as expected

    UNC Tarheels star center Armando Bacot badly wants to attend a Philadelphia Eagles game and fans were all about making his bucket list dream happen

  • Florida Man Charged In Murder Of Missing Wife He Said Left After Argument

    A Florida man has been jailed for murder charges in the death of his missing 53-year-old wife, who vanished late last month. Ian Lanning, 54, is accused of killing his wife, Irene Lanning Xeniti at the couple’s Pompano Beach property in May, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. Xeniti’s remains haven’t yet been recovered by authorities. The sheriff's office announced Lanning's arrest on Sunday. Xeniti was reported missing to investigators by the her daughter on May 30. She was last

  • Agency Behind Burger King Austria's 'Pride Whopper' Apologizes for Same-Bun Campaign

    The Burger King Austria's Pride campaign photo features burgers with either two sesame-seed top buns or two bottom buns rather than one of each

  • Jan. 6 panel pressures Republican lawmaker with release of tour video

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - - The congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol took aim at a fellow lawmaker on Wednesday as it released video footage showing him giving a tour of the building the previous day to a man who participated in the riot. The video shows the man in question, who was not named, taking pictures of tunnels and security checkpoints the day before the attack while participating in a guided tour by Republican Representative Barry Loudermilk. Separate footage released by the House of Representatives panel shows the man issuing threats to prominent Democrats as he approached the Capitol on Jan. 6 with thousands of other supporters of then-president Donald Trump.

  • Loose Dog Rescued from San Diego Safari Park After Jumping into Zoo's Gorilla Habitat

    The San Diego Humane Society rescued a male shepherd from the gorilla enclosure and is now searching for the pet's owner

  • Spoil your cat with the most necessary yet unnecessary products

    Who doesn’t love spoiling their fur babies? Now you can give your finicky felines the very best with these ‘paw-some’ items.