DNA evidence left on knife sheath linked suspect Bryan Kohberger to University of Idaho quadruple murder, affidavit says

A sweeping investigation culminating in the arrest of Bryan Kohberger — a criminology Ph.D. candidate accused of murdering four University of Idaho students — hinged on DNA evidence collected from stolen trash, a fingerprint left on a knife sheath at the bloody crime scene, and a little help from an array of law enforcement agencies across the country.

A probable cause affidavit, made public on Thursday, detailed how authorities linked Kohberger to the slayings of Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, 21-year-old best friends, as well as their housemate, Xana Kernodle, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, both 20.

All four students were found fatally stabbed inside a residence in Moscow near the university on Nov. 14, sparking a weeks-long manhunt for the suspect. Kernodle and Chapin were discovered dead in a bedroom on the second floor of the residence while Gonclaves and Mogen were killed in a bedroom on the third floor.

Shortly after arriving at the off-campus home, responding Idaho police officer Brett Payne said he spotted a tan leather knife sheath laying on the bed next to Mogen, according to the affidavit.

“The sheath was later processed and had ‘Ka-Bar’ ‘USMC’ and the United States Marine Corps eagle globe and anchor insignia stamped on the outside of it,” Payne wrote in the affidavit.

“The Idaho state lab later located a single source of male DNA (suspect Profile) left on the button snap of the knife sheath.”

Investigators also relied on surveillance camera footage from the area, which captured a white Hyundai Elantra driving near the crime scene between 3:29 a.m. and 4:20 a.m., the suspected time of the quadruple slaying. According to the affidavit, it circled the area three times, and then a fourth time at 4:04 a.m.

The vehicle, which matches the description of one owned by Kohberger, was then spotted racing away from the home around 4:20 a.m. at “a high rate of speed,” investigators wrote.

Kohberger used the same white Hyundai to travel home to Pennsylvania for winter break, police said. His father flew into Spokane, Wash., and then drove down to Washington State University in Pullman, where he picked up his son so they could travel home together for the holidays.

The pair were twice pulled over on Dec. 15 during their cross country trip from Washington to their family home in Pennsylvania. During the initial stop on I-70, officers said they flagged down the white sedan for tailgating, but let the driver off with a warning.

A short time later, a Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over the same vehicle around the 107 mile-marker, again for following “too closely.”

Kohberger was not ticketed in the second incident either.

Authorities at the time however, were less concerned about the rules of the road and more focused on collecting evidence for FBI investigators, a law enforcement source told Fox News. Authorities had been tracking the father and son throughout their road trip via cellphone data and asked that authorities initiate the stops to collect video images of Kohberger’s hands via bodycam.

Days later, Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, where local authorities found trash with DNA evidence linking him to the knife sheath.

Kohberger has since been charged with four counts of murder and felony burglary in connection with the violent slayings. On Wednesday, he waived his extradition hearing during his first and only appearance at Monroe County Courthouse in East Stroudsburg. He arrived in Latah County on Wednesday, following a cross-country trip from northeastern Pennsylvania.

In the weeks prior to his arrest, Kohberger attended class at Washington State, where he was a criminology Ph.D. candidate. He previously earned a psychology degree at a community college in 2018 and then began studying psychology, and later criminal justice, at DeSales University in Center Valley, Pa.

He also had recently applied for an internship with the Pullman Police Department, according to the affidavit.