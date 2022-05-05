DNA evidence links man to Clarksville home invasion

May 4—CLARKSVILLE — A man has been convicted of multiple felonies connected to a Clarksville home invasion after law enforcement used DNA evidence to link him to the crime.

Gareth Jones was convicted of burglary Level 1, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury in Clark Circuit Court last week.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull along with Assistant Prosecutor Tom Lowe said Wednesday they're seeking the maximum sentence for Jones, which is 46 years in prison.

The burglary occurred in Clarksville Dec. 27, 2019. Lowe said that's when the victim was attacked by Jones, who came into her home while she was sleeping.

The 85-year-old woman said she was pulled from her recliner and pushed face down onto a concrete floor. Her face was repeatedly bashed into the floor. The victim sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist, broken ribs and a fractured orbital socket. Jones was also convicted of stealing property from the woman.

"I would say it is rare for a home invasion to happen where someone is attacked and injured by someone they don't know," Mull said. "Those are not common in Clark County."

Jones wasn't identified as the suspect in the case until more than a year later, when he was arrested on a domestic battery charge in Floyd County.

Clarksville police had gathered evidence at the scene in Clarksville and the Indiana State Police processed that evidence.

When Floyd County took Jones' DNA during that arrest, it came back as a match for the case in Clark County.

Lowe said Jones' DNA matched DNA from a wallet discarded in a dumpster near the Clark County victim's home as well as on clothing the victim was wearing.

Charges were filed against Jones in 2021 and despite a backlog of cases because of COVID, Mull said the case was able to get to trial quickly.

"The thing that made it even more important to get a trial performed expediently is the victim is elderly and we want to make sure she saw justice done when she was still in a health condition to be able to see and understand she was getting justice for what's happened to her," Mull said.

Jones' sentencing is set for May 26.