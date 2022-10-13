New DNA evidence links man to killings of 2 women found in Sarasota waters, police say

DNA evidence has tied a man suspected of killing two women in Sarasota earlier this year to the crimes, Sarasota police said Thursday in a press release.

William Devonshire, 52, was suspected of killing two women whose remains were discovered along the Tamiami Trail in February and March 2022.

DNA linked him to one of the crimes, but new evidence now links him to both, police say.

Vickie Levitch, 59, of Sarasota, was found strangled to death near the beach of Whitaker Bayou on March 10.

Devonshire was tied to her murder after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement found her DNA on his clothes, the release said.

Kelliann Ripley, 48, of Sarasota, was found strangled at the Centennial Park boat ramp on Feb. 25. Devonshire was arrested in March and faced murder charges in connection with her death.

DNA evidence discovered on his clothes also linked him to her killing, police said.

“Thanks to our partners at the FDLE, we expedited the DNA processing following the homicide in February, and we were able to arrest the suspect. Now, thanks to DNA evidence, we know Devonshire is responsible for both homicides,” said Captain Johnathan Todd, Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

Devonshire died on June 5 in the Sarasota County jail due to a medical issue, police have said. The case against him was closed following his death.

Sarasota police detectives investigating in the wooded area just north of the 10th Street boat ramp in Centennial Park off of North Tamiami Trail where Kellianne Ripley’s body was found on February 25.