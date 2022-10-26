DNA evidence takes center stage during third day of 1984 Saratoga murder trial

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − Jurors in the 1984 Saratoga homicide trial learned Wednesday that DNA evidence cannot eliminate the man charged with the murder of Eleanore Roberts as a suspect.

Roberts, 73, was hit over the head, slashed with a kitchen knife and stabbed 17 times with a scissors. During the third day of the trial for John A. Sarver, 59, of Port Edwards, which is expected to last two weeks, jurors listened to two experts speak about the various types of DNA and how they were used in the case.

Former Wood County Investigator Jay Shroda took the stand Wednesday morning. Shroda was the lead investigator on the Roberts case for several years. On May 7, 2013, Shroda collected a DNA sample from Sarver that would be used to test evidence.

Shroda worked with the Wisconsin State Crime Lab to get evidence collected in 1984 tested for DNA. He found a private laboratory in Portland, Oregon, that did different types of testing and then went to the FBI to get testing done on hairs found in a ski mask found on some shrubs near Roberts' home on Hollywood Drive in Saratoga after the murder.

When lab workers use strands of hair to get DNA from someone, they use the root of the hair where it goes into the head, Shroda said.

"The hairs from the ski mask had no root ball," Shroda said. "They had to use mitochondrial DNA."

DNA stores all the genetic blueprint for each person, said Samantha Delfosse, DNA analyst for the Wisconsin State Crime Lab in Madison. DNA is unique to each person. Labs can get DNA from blood, hair, skin cells, saliva and other bodily fluids, Delfosse said. Sometimes, there isn't enough material to get a full DNA reading.

The Madison lab tested evidence gathered in the Roberts' case to check for DNA. Some samples collected at the crime scene matched Roberts' DNA. Other DNA showed up on some of the samples, but there wasn't enough of it to check for a match.

The Wisconsin Crime Lab uses Y-STR DNA in cases when they don't have enough material to make a full DNA profile, Delfosse said. Only men have a Y chromosome, and the Y-STR DNA process uses the chromosome to find patterns in the DNA, she said.

The Y-STR DNA is passed down from father to son, Delfosse said. A grandfather, his sons and their sons all will have the same Y-STR DNA. It also is not exclusive to one family. The Y-STR DNA test can exclude someone as a suspect in a crime, but it can't positively identify a suspect.

The knife, scissors and phone thought to be the murder weapons in the Roberts' case all were tested for Y-STR DNA. None of them had a DNA sample on them that could be used, Delfosse said. However, a ski mask that was found hanging from a bush near the Roberts home the day she was found had enough DNA evidence from the eye holes and mouth area to do a Y-STR test.

Delfosse said multiple people were tested and eliminated as a source of the Y-STR DNA, including Roberts' sons. The test did not eliminate Sarver as a possible contributor. About one in every 327 Caucasians would match the Y-STR DNA found in the ski mask, Delfosse said.

Lara Adams, a DNA laboratory specialist with the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, tested hairs in the ski mask for mitochondrial DNA. Mitochondrial DNA is passed down from a woman to her children, Adams said. Siblings with the same mother will share the same mitochondrial DNA.

Adams testified from her home by Zoom on Wednesday afternoon. Wood County sent her two hairs to test from the ski mask, she said. It is a five-step process to get the mitochondrial DNA, Adams said. One hair had multiple DNA sources, so it could not be used.

"With mitochondrial DNA, we cannot untangle mixtures," Adams said.

Adams was able to get a mitochondrial DNA sample from the second hair. She was given three people to match it to, including Roberts, Sarver and another suspect. Adams was able to exclude Roberts and the second suspect. She could not exclude Sarver as the person whose DNA she analyzed

Adams said just over a half of a percent of the Caucasian population in the United States would have mitochondrial DNA matching what was found in the hairs on the ski mask.

If convicted, Sarver faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

