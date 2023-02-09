DNA evidence used to make arrest in 1984 killings of mom, son, CMPD says

A man has been arrested using DNA evidence found where a mother and son were killed in Hidden Valley nearly four decades ago, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

“The family never forgot and we never forgot,” said CMPD Capt. Joel McNelly.

According to McNelly, on March 14, 1984, CMPD was called to a home on Ventura Way. When officers arrived, they found the front door open and a “foul smell” coming from the home. McNelly said 27-year-old Sarah Mobley Hall and 10-year-old Derrick Dion Mobley were found brutally killed -- they were assaulted and both strangled to death, Capt. McNelly said.

He said Hall was a single mother who worked with children who had special needs, including her son Derrick.

McNelly said the two were killed a few nights before they were found.

On Thursday, CMPD Capt. McNelly announced James Thomas Pratt, 60, had been arrested in the killings of Sarah Mobley Hall and Derrick Dion Mobley. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, McNelly said.

Pratt was 22 at the time of the crime and he had a friendly relationship with Hall, according to McNelly. He also lived in the neighborhood.

McNelly said the case went cold back then, and Hall’s parents have both since died.

Then, in 1998, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings, who was a homicide detective at the time, found DNA evidence in that case. That evidence was submitted to a national database but there were no hits at the time.

Then recently, McNelly said they got a hit for a DNA relative, which is the first time that has happened for a murder in North Carolina. They were able to find a person of interest -- Pratt -- in South Carolina and, with the help of the FBI, got a direct match between his DNA and the DNA found at the scene of the crime.

Pratt was arrested on Feb. 1 in York County and was transferred the Mecklenburg County jail, where he was given no bond, McNelly said.

McNelly said Hall’s remaining family -- her siblings -- and Derrick’s father were “elated” with the news of Pratt’s arrest.

“You can imagine sitting for four decades, not knowing what happened to your sister, not knowing what happened to your son or your nephew,” McNelly said.

The motive for the crime is still unclear, McNelly said. Pratt had misdemeanor arrests in the 1980s and 1990s, but none of those were consistent with this kind of crime.

