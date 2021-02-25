DNA evidence used to charge local man in rape case

Keith Gushard, The Meadville Tribune, Pa.


Feb. 25—DNA evidence has been used to charge a Meadville man with raping an Allegheny College student in December 2019.

Meadville Police Department alleges Montelle Brown, 28, attacked the woman at gunpoint in her dormitory room at Ravine-Narvik Hall in the early-morning hours of Dec. 10, 2019.

Police and the Crawford County District Attorney's Office announced the filing of charges Wednesday against Brown, who is serving a state prison sentence for an unrelated case from the county.

The woman told police that an unknown man had knocked on her door that morning. When she answered, the man had a gun in his hand and entered the room. Police allege the man pressed the handgun to the back of her head, forced her to take off her clothes and then sexually assaulted her.

The woman promptly reported the alleged assault and she was examined at Meadville Medical Center by a sexual assault nurse examiner.

Forensic evidence obtained by the examination was turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police Erie Regional Laboratory. Subsequent testing by the Pennsylvania State Police Regional Greensburg Laboratory identified Montelle Brown as the suspect.

"When the forensic evidence was initially tested at the DNA lab, Mr. Brown's DNA was not in CODIS," the Combined DNA Index System, District Attorney Francis J. Schultz said Wednesday.

"He was recently convicted of an unrelated crime. Pursuant to Pennsylvania law, that particular conviction mandated that his DNA be obtained and sent into the system," Schultz said. "Once his DNA was in CODIS, the lab determined that the DNA found during the sexual assault medical exam was a match to Mr. Brown's DNA."

Schultz commended the actions taken by the woman following the alleged crime.

"The alleged victim in this case did the right thing when she reported the crime right away," Schultz said. "As prosecutors, we understand how difficult it can be for a victim to come forward after suffering such a traumatic event. Prompt complaints can be crucial in making arrests and successfully prosecuting these types of cases."

The case will be prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo.

"Ms. DiGiacomo has a great deal of experience in prosecuting these types of cases," Schultz said.

Brown is an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Smithfield for a 2020 conviction.

He was sentenced by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas in November 2020 to serve 14 months to five years for carrying a firearm without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in county court in September 2020, according to court records.

Brown is scheduled to be arraigned formally next month on 22 charges in connection with the alleged Allegheny College case.

He is charged with three felony counts each of rape forcible compulsion and sexual assault; two felony counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, burglary and criminal trespass; eight misdemeanor counts of indecent assault; and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

He is scheduled for arraignment on March 5 via video conference before Magisterial District Judge Sam Pendolino.

In July 2020, the alleged victim filed a civil suit against Allegheny College in U.S. District Court in Erie under the pseudonym Jane Doe.

In the suite, Doe claims the college was negligent and reckless in providing on-campus housing and security to its students.

The suit alleges inadequate security at the dormitory. It alleges the college failed to fix, repair or address the issue of faulty doors and malfunctioning key card entry systems; that students opened or propped open doors to residence halls for extended periods of time; and that dormitory room doors had no peephole to see who was outside the door.

Tribune calls and emails to Doe's attorneys at Kline & Specter of Philadelphia for comment on Wednesday's arrest weren't returned.

Allegheny College spokesman Matthew Stinson said Wednesday the college had been notified of the filing of criminal charges in connection with the alleged rape.

"We are grateful to the Meadville City Police for their efforts in conducting a comprehensive investigation into this crime, which led to this arrest," Stinson said in a statement emailed to the Tribune.

Stinson said safety and well-being of students are the college's highest priorities and the college continues to enhance safety and security for the entire campus community.

During the past year, Allegheny has made significant investments including several hundred thousand dollars in safety infrastructure, according to Stinson.

"Some examples include upgrades to card access systems, lighting improvements, updated safety hardware on exit doors, landscaping updates to improve visibility, additional safety personnel, and the installation of cameras in key areas," he said. "We have been working on a comprehensive safety review that included input from students, employees and external consultants. We continue to work to identify and implement areas for improvement across campus."

The college declined comment on Doe's federal lawsuit, which it's seeking to have dismissed, according to federal court records.



