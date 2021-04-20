DNA evidence: Warrant issued for suspect in break-in at historic Cambria City building

Patrick Buchnowski, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·1 min read

Apr. 20—Johnstown police are searching for an Allegheny County man accused of ransacking a bed and breakfast in Cambria City last year and causing more than $8,000 damage.

An arrest warrant was issued for Timothy Lansdale, 55, of McKeesport.

According to a criminal complaint, someone broke into Heritage House Inn Bed and Breakfast at 916 Broad St. on May 30, damaging the building and making off with more than $7,500 in items.

Police connected Lansdale to the crime through DNA that was found on a Marlboro cigarette and a surgical mask that were left behind.

Police said numerous rooms were ransacked and beer bottles were found stacked on pillows.

Lansdale allegedly made off with numerous boxes of ammunition, air conditioners and other items, the complaint said.

Heritage House is the former St. Columba Rectory built in 1890.

Lansdale was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, theft and receiving stolen property.

Charges were filed before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.

