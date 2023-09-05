DNA exonerates man convicted in 1975 Greenburgh rape

The conviction of a man found guilty of raping a woman in Greenburgh nearly half a century ago is expected to be thrown out Tuesday morning after DNA testing determined he had not committed the crime.

Westchester prosecutors and lawyers from The Innocence Project will be in Westchester County Court with Leonard Mack, who turned 72 Tuesday. They will ask state Supreme Court Justice Anne Minihan to vacate Mack’s 1976 conviction, for which he spent nearly seven years in state prison.

The Innocence Project says it was aware of no other wrongful conviction that took as long as Mack's to be reversed by new DNA testing.

Mack, who has lived in South Carolina for more than 30 years, said Monday that erasing the conviction would let him lead a life he was always meant to, free of the stigma that dogged him for decades.

"I never gave up hope; I never threw in the towel," he told The Journal News/lohud in a phone interview. "I know it's here but I just can't believe it's actually happened. That finally it's being shown that I didn't commit this crime 48 years ago."

The rape occurred May 22, 1975. Two teenage girls were walking home from Woodlands High School through a wooded area of the Metropolis golf club. They passed a man walking towards them when he doubled back and demanded they not turn around and threatened to kill them if they did. He held them at gunpoint, used their clothes to gag them and bind their ankles and wrists and raped one of them twice before fleeing.

The girl who was raped ran home, where her sister called police and she was taken to a hospital. The other girl ran to another school where a staff member also called police.

Based on their description of a Black man, wearing a brimmed hat and an earring, Mack was pulled over more than two hours later five miles away on Harney Road in Eastchester by a Westchester County Parkway police officer. A search of his car revealed a gun in the trunk. The unharmed girl was driven there and asked whether Mack was the assailant. He was the only one there in handcuffs, surrounded by police officers. She said he was.

What followed were more highly suggestive identification procedures, including one in which she told detectives that Mack's clothes did not match those of the rapist. They provided him different clothes and she then said he was the one who attacked them.

The victim had not clearly seen her attacker but did claim to have recognized his voice when police told him to speak the assailant's threat as she watched behind a one-way mirror at headquarters.

Mack was 23 at the time, a Vietnam War veteran with two young children who was pursuing a GED at Rochambeau School in White Plains. Police ignored his protestations that he had been with his girlfriend that afternoon and had nothing to do with the rape.

"(The hardest thing) was being charged, knowing I wasn't that kind of individual, that I'm not that kind of man that would do something like that," he said Monday. "I wanted to know why would you do that to a Vietnam veteran, a person who fought for his country and now this is what you do to me. I came home and you falsely accuse me and you throw me in prison?"

Several of the identifications were ruled inadmissible at trial the following year, but the roadside one and the friend's in-court identification were allowed and they were the focus of the prosecution's case.

Mack presented an alibi defense, with three witnesses including the girlfriend detailing where he had been around the time of the rape. More significantly he had a serologist from the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner testify that Mack was not the source of the biological evidence on the victim's underwear because he had a different blood type.

DNA was not relied upon yet in criminal proceedings. The prosecution called a rebuttal witness from the county forensics lab who mistakenly opined that the victim might have been the source of the biological evidence.

Jurors relied on that and the identifications to convict Mack of first-degree rape and weapon possession.

Susan Friedman, one of Mack's lawyers at The Innocence Project, called the case a "powerful example of how tunnel vision and racial bias can lead to a wrongful conviction."

"Despite the fact that Mr. Mack didn't match the description and the fact that his clothing didn't match and the IDs were unreliable and the serology was exculpatory, the State didn't do much else to investigate the case," she said.

Including the 10 months he spent at the county jail awaiting trial, Mack was incarcerated for seven and a half years. He remained on parole until the mid 1980s, working mostly as a groundskeeper and caddie at Wykagyl Country Club before leaving for South Carolina, where he had lived the first 10 years of his life and still had family.

Years of trying to get a court to take a new look at his case went nowhere. Finally in 2020, Mack sought the assistance of The Innocence Project. After their review, in November 2022 they asked the Westchester DA's Conviction Review Unit to assist. The rape kit was no longer available but cuttings from the victim's underwear were. New DNA testing allowed technicians at the county forensics lab this summer to rule out Mack as the source of the stains.

When a sample was submitted to a DNA database, a match resulted. Details of who that person is and whether Westchester prosecutors will pursue a case against him were not immediately available.

