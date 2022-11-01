DNA in fingernails leads to arrest in ‘most savage’ murder in Las Vegas history 41 years later

A DNA sample collected from under Sandra DiFelice’s fingernails could held Las Vegas police solve her 1980 murder (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A DNA sample collected from under a murdered woman’s finger nails could help crack a 40-year-old cold case in Las Vegas.

On Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced they’d arrested Paul Nuttall, 64, on suspicion he brutally raped and murdered a waitress named Sandra DiFelice, 25, in 1980.

“After Paul Nuttall was taken into custody, my cold case investigators had the pleasure of making the one phone call that every cold case detective wants to make,” Las Vegas Police Lt Jason Johansson said during a press conference on Monday.

“I am hopeful that in some way, shape, or form this provides some sort of closure for the family and ultimately results in some type of closure and justice for Sandra,” he added.

Police pursued Mr Nuttall, who is currently being held in jail without bond as an initial suspect after finding his fingerprint at the crime scene.

However, the fingerprint could’ve been explained by the man’s familiarity with DiFelice’s roommate and police were unable to establish a definite connection .

A 1983 story in the Las Vegas Review-Journal described the killing of the Boise native and new mother as “one of the most savage murders in Las Vegas’ history.”

DeFelice, who moved to Vegas from Boise with a childhood friend, was found dead lying in bed by her boyfriend. Her daughter lived with her at the time, but wasn’t present during the murder because she was staying with her grandparents for the night.

Mr Nuttal, according to police, has been living in the Las Vegas area since the murder.

He hasn’t faced any charges for other violent crimes, according to court records, but was hit with drug possession charges multiple times between 2009 and 2011.

The Independent has contacted the Las Vegas Public Defender’s Office, which is representing Mr Nuttal, for comment.

The house where the 1980 murder took place is now the Vegas headquarters of the Hells Angels biker group.

The case remained cold until 2021 when DeFelice’s daughter asked for a review of the case. Police credit a new DNA processing technique, as well as the addition of multiple new officers to the cold case unit, with finding the suspect.