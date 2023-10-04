DNA from handgun linked to Kelvin Vickers, accused of killing police officer, two others

A DNA sample swabbed from a handgun found in the vacant house where Kelvin Vickers Jr. was discovered after the July 2022 homicide of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz showed a clear match with Vickers, according to testimony.

The odds of the genetic sample being from someone else reached into the nonillions, a number with 30 zeroes, according to Mara Sommer, a forensic biologist from the Monroe County Crime Laboratory.

Police have ballistically linked the handgun to the fatal shooting of Mazurkiewicz.

In at her testimony Tuesday, Sommer said that there was DNA present on the gun from at least three other people. She also testified under cross-examination that, while Vickers' DNA was identified as the "major component" of samples from the handgun — meaning his was the most present of what could be distinguished — that is not proof that he handled the gun more than anyone else.

"My testing is not designed to determined who handled it when," she said.

Vickers trial could be in final days

As the trial of Vickers enters what could be its final week, prosecutors are trying an evidentiary building-block approach to convince the jury that Vickers murdered Mazurkiewicz in a hail of gunfire last year.

On Tuesday, District Attorney Sandra Doorley maintained that much more evidence — ballistic and video among it — would prove conclusively that Vickers unleashed a fusillade of gunfire into the van July 21, 2022, killing Mazurkiewicz and wounding his fellow officer Sino Seng.

Seng may testify this week.

Meanwhile, defense lawyers hope to show that the evidence unveiled by prosecutors is more Jenga-like than structurally sound. They have twofold goals: One, to persuade the jury there is not sufficient proof that Vickers was the killer, and, two, to also show that whoever the killer was did not realize he or she was shooting into an undercover van used by police officers in a plainclothes detail.

Prosecutors are arguing that Vickers likely knew police were inside the van, a charge that could lead to a life without parole sentence.

Previous testimony has shown that Vickers was found hiding in a crawlspace inside a vacant home on Laser Street, near the Bauman street homicide, after the shooting. He was shirtless; a T-shirt and sweatshirt were found nearby, with the handgun wrapped in the clothing.

The clothing couldn't provide an adequate sample for a DNA match, Sommer testified, nor could a pair of sneakers found inside a toilet in the house.

Drug turf war: Street dealers in Rochester

Police reports and testimony from Vickers' criminal case and an ongoing federal drug case show that two marijuana-dealing factions were engaged in a turf war in the summer of 2022, a conflict that prosecutors allege led to homicides, shooting and arson.

Vickers was recruited from Boston for extra support for one of the factions, prosecutors allege.

Vickers is also accused with two other men of the July 20, 2022, homicides of Richard Collinge and MyJel Ran. Also charged with the homicides are Deadrick Fulwiley and Raheim Robinson.

Fulwiley and Robinson are now scheduled to be tried next year.

