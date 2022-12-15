DNA helps identify remains as teen who ran away 44 years ago, California cops say

A teen boy was found dead on the pavement in California 44 years ago, according to police.

Decades passed and despite years of investigation, even internationally, the identity of John Doe 1978 remained a mystery, a Dec. 14 news release from the Long Beach Police Department said.

That is, until advances in investigative genetic genealogy paved the way to uncover the boy’s identity as 15-year-old Kenneth Nevada Williams who had run away from his La Puente home in 1978, according to police.

“A teenager who was murdered in the 1970s has been known only as ‘John Doe’ for decades until recent technology and dogged investigators led to his true identity,” Donald Alway with the FBI said in the statement.

Investigative genetic genealogy leads to ID

After getting a DNA sample from John Doe 1978, it was used for investigative genealogy, police said.

Genetic genealogy uses DNA testing coupled with “traditional genealogical methods” to create “family history profiles,” according to the Library of Congress. With genealogical DNA testing, researchers can determine “the levels and types of biological relationships between or among individuals.”

In September, that DNA sample was used to identify John Doe 1978 as Williams, who had never been reported missing, police said. Detectives later found Williams’ family and confirmed the teen’s identity.

Story ‘far from over’

“Without the assistance of investigative genealogy, Kenneth Williams may have never been identified, however, his story is far from over,” police said.

Though investigators have identified the teen, the identity of Williams’ killer remains unknown, police said.

“Justice delayed doesn’t have to be justice denied in this case,” Alway said. “Kenneth Nevada Williams is now a known victim and identifying his killer is the next step in solving this case.”

For the past four decades, police said evidence pointed to a convicted serial killer as a person of interest in Kenneth’s death, but he was “ultimately ruled out as a suspect,” according to police.

Police said they are now looking to the public for answers.

“The person(s) responsible for his murder are still outstanding and must be identified to be held accountable for their crimes so that Kenneth Williams and his family will get the justice they have long deserved,” police said.

Williams attended Sierra Vista Middle School in 1977 and was enrolled in Fairgrove Academy before running away from home, police said.

Anyone with information about Williams’ death or his whereabouts after he ran away from home is asked to contact police at 562-570-7246, police said.

