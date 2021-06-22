DNA helps solve Tampa sexual battery case from 2007, police say

TAMPA — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a 2007 sexual battery using DNA and public genealogical websites to crack the case.

Jared T. Vaughn, 44, surrendered June 16 after his DNA matched DNA collected at the scene of the crime, Tampa police said at a news conference Tuesday.

In 2007, a woman reported that a man befriended her, helped her get home, then sexually battered her. The man fled the scene, police said. Although detectives collected evidence at the time, they didn’t solve the case for 14 years.

But new technology allowed detectives to push the investigation forward beginning last spring.

In April 2020, police submitted the DNA collected at the crime scene to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab. The agency conducted a search, checking whether the DNA matched any close relatives in its criminal database.

That initial search failed.

Then the state then turned over the evidence to contractor Parabon NanoLabs, which began a more exhaustive genetic search.

The company used public genetic genealogy databases — websites that use genetic profiles to connect relatives and map family trees — to help track down a suspect. Parabon NanoLabs turned over its findings to the Department of Law Enforcement and Tampa police.

From there, investigators used “old-fashioned police work,” said Mark Brutnell, the state agency’s special agent in charge. Using interviews and analysis, detectives identified Vaughn as a suspect.

With help from a West Virginia detective, police obtained a search warrant to collect DNA swabs from Vaughn.

The DNA matched.

“The victim now has closure,” Assistant Chief Ruben Delgado said.