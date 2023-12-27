DNA on hoodie links suspect to Olympia armed robbery

Police say DNA on a red hooded sweatshirt led to an arrest in an Olympia robbery.

In July, officers were heading to a store for an armed robbery when they saw a red hoodie in the road.

The shirt was retrieved, and through the store’s surveillance video, it was later identified as being worn by the robbery suspect.

The hoodie was then sent to the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory for DNA testing.

The lab provided a DNA match in November. A suspect was identified as a man who was recently arrested by Thurston County deputies and was in custody for robbing a coffee stand, according to Olympia Police.

Charges for first-degree robbery for the Olympia incident were forwarded to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office.

This red hooded sweatshirt was identified as being worn by a robbery suspect.