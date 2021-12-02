DNA identifies body of Alaska man last seen alive in 1979

Oxygen

A former upstate New York deli operator was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday for the murder of his 22-year-old employee in 2019. Saratoga County Judge James A. Murphy III handed down the sentence on Tuesday to Georgios Kakavelos, 53, after emotional testimony from the family of Allyzibeth Lamont. "I and her father will always be forever devastated and enraged by the fact that when our daughter was fighting for her life and took her last breath, you were wi