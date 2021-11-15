DNA identifies killer of woman in 1986 Bedford cold case; suspect died in January

A Bedford resident who lived near 32-year-old Janet Love at the time she was raped and shot to death in her apartment in 1986 has been identified as her killer, Bedford police announced on Monday.

Detectives say DNA evidence linked Ray Anthony Chapa, 53, with Love’s murder on April 26, 1986, in Bedford.

Chapa, who police identified as Love’s killer in September, died in January from a terminal illness, Bedford police said Monday.

The suspect had moved from Montana to Bluff Dale, Texas, before he died. Bluff Dale is 70 miles southwest of Bedford in Erath County.

“Chapa had no known ties to the victim and was never considered a suspect until DNA technology revealed the truth,” Bedford Police Chief Jeff Williams said in a Monday news release. “We are 100 percent sure this is the person who committed this terrible crime. I am so grateful for all the detectives’ hard work and finally being able to bring closure to Janet’s family. They’ve had to wait 35 years for this day.”

Love was found dead in her apartment in 1986 on L. Don Dodson Drive in Bedford.

Detectives are working with the FBI and investigating other possible offenses that Chapa may have committed across the country. In addition to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, he lived in Chicago and Montana.

Anyone with information should call Bedford police at 817-952-2272.