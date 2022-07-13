DNA leads to arrest of accused rapist in 2018 and 2019 sexual assaults in Raleigh

Raleigh police announced Wednesday they have arrested man accused of raping three women, including two women in Raleigh in 2018 and 2019.

Kevin Earl Parker, 46, was charged with rape and other offenses after detectives developed a DNA profile based on genetic material collected from the victims., according to the Police Department.

In the first Raleigh case, police responded to a home on Beacon Village Drive on Nov. 3, 2018. A 49-year-old woman told them her attacker had broken her sliding glass door. She tried to fight him off, but he said he had a knife and ran out after raping her, she told police.

In the years that followed, detectives working with the FBI connected the suspect to a 2006 cold case from Greenville, North Carolina, according to a Raleigh Police Department news release.

A third case involving the same suspect was reported in April 2019 on Shellbrook Court in Raleigh.

In the Beacon Village Drive case, Parker is charged with first degree burglary, first degree forcible rape, first degree kidnapping and first degree forcible sex offense, according to the news release.

In the Shellbrook Court case, he is charged with first degree burglary and first degree forcible sex offense.

The Greenville Police Department may press additional charged against Parker, who is being held at the Wake County Correctional Facility.