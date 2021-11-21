DNA leads to arrest, murder indictment in 13-year-old Lake Worth Beach home invasion

A DNA match has led to an arrest and murder indictment in a 13-year-old home invasion case from Lake Worth Beach.

Luis Ruiz Gonzalez, 47, faces charges of first-degree murder, home invasion robbery and lewd and lascivious battery. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Gonzalez was located and jailed Friday, one day after the case was presented to a grand jury.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 27, 2008, sheriff's deputies responded to a home invasion in the 900 block of Small Drive in Lake Worth Beach. Deputies found one man dead from a gunshot wound and another victim sexually assaulted.

Using what the sheriff's office described as new DNA technology, a DNA profile was obtained through the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), which is a series of databases and software systems coordinated by the FBI.

"This CODIS profile resulted in a match to the suspect, Luis Ruiz Gonzalez," the sheriff's office said in a statement announcing Gonzalez's indictment and arrest. "Further investigation led to a direct source DNA sample, which was compared to the profile and led to a match."

From there, it was a matter of finding Gonzalez and taking him into custody.

