DNA leads to arrest of suspect, accused of killing Charlotte man in Nashville

DNA technology and cellphone data led detectives to Jordan Thompson, 23, who is accused of killing Jamal Moore, 30, of Charlotte, on Jan. 28, in Nashville, police announced Wednesday.

Thompson was arrested and was put in jail under no bond.

BREAKING: A months-long investigation into the 1/28 murder of Jamal Moore, 30, on Cherokee Ave in East Nashville led to today's arrest of Jordan Thompson, 23. DNA science & cell phone data analysis are important parts of this case. Thompson is being held without bond. pic.twitter.com/SpyOh9tsZr — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 4, 2023

Moore was stabbed to death and found on the side of the road. The Charlotte man was in Nashville on business.

