DNA leads to arrests in 2019 killing

Apr. 24—HIGH POINT — High Point police arrested and charged four people with first degree murder this week in connection with a 2019 homicide.

Police in a press release Friday said DNA evidence led to the arrests in the killing of Cameron N. Owens, 23, of Greensboro, on May 23, 2019. Officers on that day responded to the 200 block of Druid Street around 2 a.m., where they found Owens in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. While processing the scene for evidence, officers at the time recovered the weapon they say was used to kill Owens.

On Wednesday, High Point police received DNA results from analysis of the murder weapon and combined those findings with other evidence found at crime scene to make the arrests.

Those arrested were:

—J'Mariuis D Howze Jr., 23, of High Point, who is charged with first degree murder. Howze, who is currently in the Guilford County Jail in High Point charged in the April 13 homicide of Johnneil R. Emerson, 22, of High Point, was served with this latest warrant and returned to jail under no bond.

—Justice S. McLaurin, 26, of High Point, also is charged with first degree murder in Owens' shooting death. McLaurin also was already in the Guilford County Jail in High Point facing charges in Emerson's April 13 killing. He was served with the new warrant and returned to jail under no bond.

—Iyanna M. Brown, 26, of High Point, was charged with first degree murder in Owens' death on Thursday after High Point police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force found her at home. She was arrested without incident, police said.

—Carrie V. Graves, 27, of High Point, also is charged with first degree murder in the homicide. She was arrested without incident Thursday in Cheraw, South Carolina.