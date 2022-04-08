DNA leads police to suspect in 2016 sexual assault of St. Paul girl waiting for school bus

Nearly six years after a 5-year-old girl waiting for her school bus was sexually assaulted, St. Paul police said Friday they’ve made an arrest in the case.

Police had DNA evidence that was collected at the time of the rape in the North End in 2016, but no match initially showed up in periodic searches through a national database, which is updated as samples are collected.

In December, investigators received information from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension that there had been a match and there was suspect information, according to police.

DNA EVIDENCE

That DNA information and further investigation led police to a 19-year-old. He was 13 in 2016. The St. Clair County, Ill., sheriff’s department, U.S. Marshals and FBI found the man in Cahokia Heights, Ill., which is near St. Louis, and arrested him Monday. The girl’s mother told the Pioneer Press on Friday that he wasn’t someone she or her family knew.

St. Paul police investigators went to Illinois and interviewed the man, who confessed to the 2016 sexual assault of the girl, police said in a Friday statement. They collected DNA from him on Thursday. He is jailed in St. Clair County, awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

“This case is an example of why we never give up or stop working on behalf of victims,” St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said in the statement. “I am beyond grateful for the exhaustive investigative work by dozens and dozens of dedicated law enforcement professionals who kept working and working and working. They poured their hearts and souls into the case, carried its weight in their minds, on their backs and in their hearts for 2,166 days — and persevered. Hopefully, justice can be served, and this can be another step towards healing for the little girl and her family.”

BUS DRIVER FOUND GIRL AFTER ASSAULT

On the morning of May 2, 2016, the girl’s mother dropped her off at her school bus stop in the area of St. Paul’s Park Street and Cook Avenue.

Sometime after, a male approached and told her, “Come with me,” the girl’s mother said in 2016. The girl said, “no,” but he grabbed her hand and led her away.

The male brought her up an alley, and the girl says he took her into a yard. The girl reported he hit her in the face over and over again.

When the girl returned to the street, a school bus driver found her with her pants and underwear around her ankle. She was bleeding from the nose and mouth and crying so much that she could not initially tell police officers what happened. She was taken to a hospital, where she was examined and it was determined she had been sexually assaulted.

Since then, St. Paul police, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, FBI and Ramsey County attorney’s office worked to identify a suspect, according to police.

