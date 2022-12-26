DNA led to arrest in 2019 vehicle theft in Glastonbury

Dec. 26—DNA evidence formed the basis for the Dec. 12 arrest of a Manchester man based on the accusation that he stole a sport utility vehicle from the driveway of a house on Birch Mountain Road in Glastonbury in September 2019, according to a Glastonbury police officer.

Jordon Victor Troche, 25, who has addresses listed on Center and Flower streets in Manchester and whose first name has also been spelled Jordan in official records, is charged with second-degree larceny and second-degree criminal trover.

Criminal trover is defined as using someone else's property without permission and damaging it in the process. Norwich police recovered the vehicle some eight days after it was stolen with a flat tire and dents in the bumper and rear side panel, according to an affidavit by Glastonbury police Agent Brian Barao.

Troche was released on $50,000 bond the day he was arrested, records show. Online state judicial records show that he has received three prison sentences this year, all of six months or less. But online state Department of Correction records don't list him as an inmate.

The owner of the stolen vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai Tucson, told police that it disappeared during the night of Sept. 10-11, 2019, Barao reported.

The owner said the vehicle was locked, the keys were in the house, and that the house wasn't entered overnight, according to the agent, whose rank is equivalent to corporal. The woman reported that neither she nor her only neighbor had surveillance cameras and that the neighbor hadn't reported hearing or seeing anything overnight.

After the vehicle was recovered and towed to the Glastonbury police station on Sept. 19, 2019, DNA swabs were taken from the steering wheel and gearshift lever, Barao reported.

In February of this year, police received an "offender hit notification," identifying Troche as matching the DNA profile taken from the shift lever, the agent continued.

Analysts at the state Forensic Science Laboratory in Meriden subsequently compared the DNA samples from the vehicle with a known sample of Troche's DNA taken by East Lyme police during an investigation of a 2019 vehicle theft there.

The lab analysts found that the DNA on the shifter appeared to be a mixture, with at least one of the contributors being male, the agent reported.

Assuming that two people contributed to the mixture, the analysts concluded that the DNA profile was 100 billion times more likely to occur if it came from Troche and one unknown person than if it came from two unknown people, the agent continued.

The agent reported that Troche's criminal record shows numerous arrests and convictions, including burglary and larceny charges stemming from vehicle thefts, as well as a number of other offenses, including violating probation conditions, making a false statement, and interfering with police.

