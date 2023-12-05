DNA links death row convict to 1998 rape and murder of Broward woman, BSO says

The unknown killer of a 21-year-old Broward woman who was brutally raped and murdered in the late ‘90s has been identified and is sitting on death row for murdering another woman, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

The woman was known for decades as Jane Doe, only the face of a police sketch. A boater found her body in a grassy area off U.S. 27 in southwest Broward in December 1988, shortly after she was sexually assaulted and murdered.

Earlier this year, Broward Sheriff Office investigators, using DNA evidence, identified the victim as Eileen Truppner. On Tuesday, BSO said detectives with the agency’s cold case unit arrested Lucious Boyd, 64, using DNA evidence linking him to Truppner’s death. Boyd raped and killed her about two weeks after he did the same to another woman, BSO said.

“For 20-something years there had been no closure, not justice for who is now identified as Eileen Truppner,” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony told reporters during a news conference at the agency’s headquarters. “She is no longer faceless, she is no longer nameless.”

Nancy Truppner, who spoke to reporters Tuesday, remembers her sister Eileen as a kind woman, a young professional who moved to South Florida from Puerto Rico to take English classes.

“Even though this happened a while ago, the wound is open,” Nancy said. “It hurts, and it hurts like it was yesterday.”

A screenshot from a video showing a photo of Eileen Truppner, right, with sister Nancy Truppner, left.

How was Truppner killed?

In the evening hours of Dec. 18, 1998, Boyd — then 39 — dragged Truppner to an isolated area of U.S. 27, about a mile north of Interstate 75, where he raped and murdered her, detectives say. The 21-year-old nursing student, a native of Puerto Rico and a Florida resident, had disappeared Dec. 5 while she was looking for fuel for her stalled car.

A boater spotted Truppner’s body Dec. 19, and detectives found her lying face down with no identification. Investigators have said her last moments were “very violent;” she had been raped and strangled.

But investigators didn’t have much to go by other than her colorful clothing and a sketch of her. Detectives canvassed the few establishments in the area with no results. They also searched missing persons’ databases to no avail. The crime scene was in a remote location without cameras around.

Without witnesses, leads, or even her name, the case turned cold and she became a Jane Doe.

Lucious Boyd, 63, is accused of killing and raping Eileen Truppner, 21, in Broward County in 1998, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. He was 39 at the time the woman was killed.

How did detectives find Truppner’s killer?

DNA analysis played a crucial role in finding Truppner’s killer, detectives said.

With the help of the forensic genealogy unit of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the DNA results led to the first breakthrough in the case on May 4 — Truppner’s name.

Then, advancements in DNA testing technology helped crime lab detectives to connect Truppner’s and Boyd’s DNA. His DNA had been collected as evidence in the killing of 21-year-old Dawnia Dacosta, who was murdered about two weeks before Truppner. Boyd was convicted of Dacosta’s murder.

On Nov. 29, a Broward County grand jury indicted Boyd for Truppner’s murder. Boyd now faces additional first-degree murder and sexual battery charges, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. He is on death row at Union Correctional Institution in Raiford in northern Florida, state prison records show.

“Lucious Boyd’s indictment for Eileen’s homicide is possible due to the collaborative efforts of BSO cold case detectives, crime lab analysts and crime scene investigators,” Sheriff Tony said. “Now, Eileen’s family can put an end to decades of living with uncertainty while detectives continue their mission with one thing in mind — justice has no expiration date.”