DNA links man to sex assault, police say

Sep. 7—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Lower Yoder Township man faces rape and related charges after DNA linked him to the assault of a woman he met on an Internet dating site, authorities allege.

West Hills Regional police on Wednesday charged John Thomas Burns, 51, of the 200 block of Marbury Avenue, with felony rape, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault. Burns also was charged with indecent assault, a misdemeanor.

According to a complaint affidavit, a woman told police that she met Burns through an online dating site and spent Feb. 6 at his home, sleeping in a separate room. Burns allegedly assaulted her while she slept.

A friend arrived after getting a text message and drove the woman home, she told police.

The woman was later examined at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. Police were able to confirm the incident through DNA samples sent to the State Police Crime Lab, in Greensburg, the affidavit said.

Burns will appear before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, at a later date.