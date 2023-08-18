DNA links murder suspect in Rachel Morin case to L.A. home break-in

A suspect accused in a Los Angeles murder case has been linked to a home invasion through DNA evidence, authorities say.

Rachel Morin, a 37-year old mother-of-five, was killed in what police are calling a “random act of violence” while hiking in Maryland earlier this month.

Authorities on Thursday shared a video of the alleged home break-in, in hopes of getting the public’s help in identifying the man.

“The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying the ... individual in relation to the homicide of Rachel Hannah Morin,” the Facebook post of the video read.

“This individual is believed to have ties to the Los Angeles area and may have been involved in violent crimes in other states,” Harford authorities added.

The suspect was said to be a Hispanic male in his mid-20s standing at around 5-foot-9, according to Col. William Davis, chief deputy of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis said during a Thursday press conference that his DNA tied him to “a home invasion and an assault of a young girl” in Los Angeles that happened in March.

He added that the suspect has not yet been identified, but that he is not believed to have any connection to Morin that would have served as a motive for the attack.

“We have no clue where he could be — he may not be in Harford county or even in Maryland,” Davis added.