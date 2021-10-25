DNA links N.C. couple to 30-year-old case of infant remains found in Nags Head dumpster

A North Carolina couple was arrested Thursday in connection to a 30-year-old case in which an infant’s body was found in a Nags Head trash can.

Scott Gordon Poole, 54, and his wife, Robin Lynn Byrum, 51, of Taylorsville, are charged with concealing the birth of a child; more charges could be coming, authorities said. Nags Head police are still investigating whether the case is a homicide, a spokesperson for the department said.

The couple is being held at the Dare County Detention Center.

Police found the decomposed body in a trash can at a south Nags Head cottage, The Virginian-Pilot reported in 1991. Officers were called to the scene in the 8600 block of East Tides Drive, at 10 a.m. on April 4, 1991.

The case went unsolved for decades until, in another reinvestigation of the case, officers sent a rib of the dead infant — known as “Baby Doe” — to a private lab in Texas for forensic analysis. The lab recovered DNA that was used for a genealogical profile, according to a police statement.

The profile led to a family in North Carolina. After further investigation, Byrum and Poole were arrested.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com