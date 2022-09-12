DNA match reopens break-in investigation

Sep. 12—ARCHDALE — DNA led investigators to charge a Randolph County man in the theft of a dirt bike six and a half years ago, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.

Jacob Paul Church, 40, was served on Sunday with a criminal summons on charges of felony breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods and felony larceny after breaking and entering, a sheriff's office press release said.

On Jan. 31, 2016, a dirt bike was stolen from a garage on Shady Lawn Court in Archdale. Crime scene investigations arrived and collected evidence that was submitted to the State Crime Lab for processing. At the time, there were no leads in the case, and the investigation was considered inactive, the sheriff's office said.

But recent the sheriff's office received a report from the crime lab that the evidence submitted had recently matched a DNA profile, so the case was reopened, the sheriff's office said.

Church is scheduled to appear in Randolph County District Court on Oct. 10.