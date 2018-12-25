Here’s What DNA Oyj’s (HEL:DNA) P/E Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at DNA Oyj’s (HEL:DNA) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. DNA Oyj has a P/E ratio of 21.93, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 4.6%.

See our latest analysis for DNA Oyj

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for DNA Oyj:

P/E of 21.93 = €17.02 ÷ €0.78 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Notably, DNA Oyj grew EPS by a whopping 25% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 33%. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does DNA Oyj’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that DNA Oyj has a higher P/E than the average (18.9) P/E for companies in the telecom industry.

HLSE:DNA PE PEG Gauge December 25th 18 More

DNA Oyj’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does DNA Oyj’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

DNA Oyj’s net debt is 17% of its market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On DNA Oyj’s P/E Ratio

DNA Oyj has a P/E of 21.9. That’s higher than the average in the FI market, which is 16.2. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and it is growing earnings per share. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.