DNA to play central role in prosecution of Kohberger, local attorneys said

Jan. 6—DNA evidence collected in Monroe County will play a significant role in prosecuting a circumstantial case brought against the man accused of murdering four college students in Idaho in November, local attorneys said.

Investigators in Moscow, Idaho, found DNA on a sheath in the room where they say Bryan Kohberger, 28, of Albrightsville, killed two of four victims Nov. 13, according to a probable cause affidavit unsealed Thursday.

Police in Monroe County found DNA in the family's trash Dec. 27 matching, with more than 99.9% likelihood, the father of the person whose DNA was found on the button snap of a leather sheath stamped with "Ka-Bar" and a U.S. Marine Corps insignia.

The police also found a shoeprint with a diamond-patterned sole, as well as surveillance footage and cell tower records that suggest his presence in the area over a period of several months, including on the morning of the murders.

"The DNA is key, it's the only thing that links him to the scene inside the building," said veteran defense attorney and former prosecutor Ernie Preate Jr. "They have no eyewitnesses. They have, it appears right now, no motive, but apparently he was stalking this area ... there was something going on here."

Kohberger returned to Idaho on Wednesday night to face four counts of first-degree murder and a count of felony burglary. He is accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students: Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

Police in Idaho found the sheath — a holster for an edged weapon — in a room where they found the bodies of Mogen and Goncalves.

As Lackawanna County's district attorney, Preate was among the first prosecutors in the country to use DNA in a criminal case, he said. In 1987, he secured convictions against Walter and Helen Pestinikas for the death of Joseph Kly, a resident of a boarding home they operated in 1984.

DNA analysis, then a nascent technique, factored into the case to attempt to link Kly's organs back to his body after they had been removed, Preate said.

Evidence released Thursday is circumstantial and the DNA collected may play a key role in whether a conviction is secured, said Preate.

"Individually, each piece of circumstantial evidence may not be conclusive but the cumulative nature of it can prove (a case) beyond a reasonable doubt," Preate said.

State police served search warrants on the Kohberger home, Kohberger's Hyundai Elantra and for Kohberger's DNA when they arrested him on a fugitive warrant. Presumably, investigators wanted a blood sample from Kohberger for use in the case as opposed to something they took from the trash, Preate said.

"That analysis is going to need to be done by someone who is extremely well-qualified," he said.

The presence of a sheath with DNA strengthens the case but does not necessarily mean Kohberger committed the crime, defense attorney Joe D'Andrea said.

"All the DNA does is place his DNA there," D'Andrea said. "It still does not say who did the murder. ... The state has to connect the dots a lot better to establish a motive, his reason for being there or his reason to kill people."

