DNA, prints and phone records: How police built a murder case in Sabrina Cowan's death

DNA from beer bottles, phone records and witnesses led to an arrest in the killing of a 30-year-old woman in February, according to court records.

Sabrina Cowan, 30, was found by neighbors Feb. 13 face down in her yard in the 3500 block of West 12th Street. Responding officers initially thought she had overdosed based on drug paraphernalia nearby, police said in court records. However, medical personnel at Eskenazi Hospital told police they discovered she was suffering a single gunshot wound. Police reports did not say where Cowan was shot. She died later that night.

After returning to the home to begin an investigation, officers found a pair of glasses, a fired shell casing, broken fingernails and several Budweiser beer bottles in the entryway, which police said led them to believe there had been a struggle.

During Cowan’s autopsy, detectives noticed she was missing several fingernails.

Residents of the west-side neighborhood told police they heard a loud boom, followed by screaming before Cowan was found. A friend of Cowan said they had dropped her off at the house earlier that day, and Cowan's boyfriend, 39-year-old Troy Briscoe who went by the nickname “Breezy,” was there.

“The boyfriend was violent and had threatened to kill Sabrina before,” police learned from witnesses.

What was captured on camera

Video surveillance cameras in the neighborhood, reviewed by police, showed Cowan arrived at her house shortly after 6:30 p.m. with a friend, who told police Cowan was helping fix her car. An hour later, a man driving a white car parked across the street from Cowan’s home, walked over and went inside.

The video showed Cowan and her friend throughout the evening trying to jumpstart the broken car. The man, whose clothes police say matched what witnesses described of Cowan’s boyfriend, is seen standing on the porch.

The friend eventually drove off in her car.

About 9:25 p.m., police said the man witnesses told them is known as “Breezy” is seen running out of Cowan’s house, getting into the white vehicle and driving away.

Three minutes later, police received a 911 call asking for a welfare check at Cowan's house. Responding officers spoke with neighbors who said they weren't aware of anyone needing help. Shortly after, a person is seen on cameras walking upon Cowan lying in her yard, ultimately leading to the investigation.

The arrest

Cowan’s family told police they couldn’t identify her boyfriend and didn’t know much of him other than he only drank Budweiser beer from a bottle, and they had once tried calling him when Cowan didn't have a phone.

Police placed a “ping” on Briscoe’s phone, which they traced near Cowan’s address within the hour her body was found and the time surveillance video showed the man running from her home. The phone minutes later pinged around West 36th Terrace.

Detectives searched for more witnesses in the following weeks, with one person coming forward to say they believed Briscoe had a child with a woman on West 36th Terrace, where he spent much of his time. Police found Briscoe at an apartment complex at the address and took him to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide office. Investigators in a probable cause affidavit said he declined to talk.

Detectives then searched Briscoe’s Facebook page and said his profile picture showed him wearing glasses similar to the pair officers found at Cowan's home. Several photos, police added, depicted Briscoe drinking Budweiser beer out of a bottle.

Months later, laboratory examinations from Crime Lab returned with results from the evidence gathered at the crime scene.

Briscoe’s prints were found on a glass liquor bottle and Budweiser beer bottle inside Cowan’s home, the arrest affidavit states. Further exams revealed his DNA matched on two more beer bottles and a cigarette butt. His DNA was not recovered on the pair of glasses, broken fingernails and fired cartridge casing, police said in court records.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday charged Briscoe with murder. His warrant was served in the Marion County Criminal Justice Center, where Briscoe has been held since Feb. 28 on the unlawful firearm possession charge related to a 9mm gun police said they found during a search of his residence. The gun did not match the shell casing found at Cowan's home.

Briscoe did not have an attorney listed Thursday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: DNA, prints, phone records lead to arrest in Sabrina Cowan's death