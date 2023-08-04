DNA provides new lead in Fresno County cold case, detectives say. They named suspect

Homicide detectives said they were looking for help Friday in a 30-year-old cold case that has recently developed a new lead through DNA, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Bernice “Vi” Wright, 31, of Fresno was found unclothed in a vineyard near Orange and Manning avenues about 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, 1993. She had been shot and stabbed to death, according to Fresno Bee archives.

She had last been seen around 4 a.m. that morning while walking on Belmont Avenue near Third Street, archives said.

Born in Riverside County, Wright spent much of her life in Fresno, attending Roosevelt High School, her family said in Bee archives. She worked as a housekeeper but also struggled with a drug habit, dabbling in sex work.

She left behind a 12-year-old daughter, archives said.

Her case has gone unsolved and a review in 2021 returned DNA evidence that pointed to Manuel Aguilar Mendoza, who is about 49, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

He’s wanted for questioning.

Mendoza has more than one birth date connected to his information in law enforcement databases, the sheriff’s office said.

He’s also known to go by Miguel Mendoza, Miguel Barragan Aguilar, Manuel Purvandro Acosta, Miguel Costa and Manuel Barragan, detectives said.

He’s known to travel between the U.S. and Mexico, detectives said. He was described as Hispanic, 5-foot-10, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the case was asked by deputies to call Cold Case Detective Sergio Toscano at 559-600-8027.

Crime Stoppers also takes tips anonymously at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

