DNA results expected 'within weeks' in case of Cohasset man accused of killing his wife

DEDHAM − Further DNA test results are expected within weeks in connection with the case of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, WCVB reports.

Walshe, 39, was last seen alive Jan. 1. She was reported missing Jan. 4.

Her husband, Brian Walshe, 48, is accused of killing her and dismembering her body.

Items from the high-profile case were sent to an independent laboratory for DNA analysis, and the results are expected "in approximately two weeks," according to a filing submitted Tuesday to Superior Court.

Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor, who wrote the document, did not specify the items that were sent to the lab for DNA testing, but prosecutors previously revealed they had recovered numerous items with blood, including a knife, a hacksaw and a hatchet.

https://www.patriotledger.com/contentpackage/8368199001

The update was included in a joint motion from both the prosecution and the defense to delay a pretrial conference originally scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 23, while both sides continue to identify and share evidence. The parties agreed to move that hearing to Nov. 2.

Other evidence found during the investigation include Ana Walshe's COVID-19 vaccination card and a necklace matching one she was known to wear.

It’s not known whether a second search in Peabody on Tuesday turned up additional evidence.

Brian Walshe, of Cohasset, is led into court Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Ana Walshe worked for international property management company Tishman Spyer in Washington, D.C., as a real estate investment manager. She spent weekdays there.

Her husband believed she was having an affair while at work, an allegation confirmed during the investigation into her suspected death.

More: Report: Search in Peabody related to slaying of Cohasset mother Ana Walshe

The couple married in 2015 and have three young sons.

After his arrest in January, Brian Walshe was indicted in March by a grand jury on charges including murder, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice and improper conveyance of a human body. He is being held without bail.

Investigators said they found video of Brian Walsh making an unplanned trip to a hardware store, where he bought $450 worth of cleaning supplies in cash. Another video showed him buy rugs at another store, according to WCVB.

Ana Walshe, of Cohasset, was last seen Jan. 1, 2023.

Prosecutors said blood and a knife with blood on it were found in the basement of the home the Walshe family was renting.

They said internet searches conducted by Brian Walshe in the days after his wife’s disappearance included queries about disposing of a body, dismembering a body and body decomposition.

Walshe is awaiting sentencing in a federal case involving fake Andy Warhol paintings. The sentencing in that case has been put on hold pending the murder charge outcome.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: DNA test results expected soon in slaying of Cohasset mom Ana Walshe