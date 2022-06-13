DNA results place Fort Worth man at scene where officer was killed in 2018, witnesses say

Marco Guzman was kneeling near his safe at El Sombrero in Fort Worth on the night the robbers came to his bar in 2018.

The robbers took $2,500, but Guzman survived.

Weeks later, a Fort Worth officer wasn’t so lucky.

Officer Garrett Hull was fatally shot in September 2018 while he and his team were surveilling a group of men suspected in a string of robberies targeting Hispanic-run businesses in Fort Worth.

On the night of Sept. 13, 2018, Fort Worth police say, Timothy Huff, Dacion Steptoe and Samuel Mayfield robbed Los Vaqueros bar at gunpoint. As the suspects ran from the area, Steptoe shot Hull. Steptoe was killed when another Fort Worth officer returned fire. Huff and Mayfield are charged with capital murder for their alleged involvement in the shooting.

Monday began the second week of Huff’s trial in the case.

Huff’s trial was briefly delayed last month after he swallowed razor blades, his attorneys said during a May 31 hearing.

Huff’s defense attorneys, William Harris and Patrick Curran, have argued that Huff may not have been involved in the robberies, and witness descriptions of the suspects varied from robbery to robbery.

Prosecutors on Monday presented witness after witness, testifying about the group of robbers and Huff being involved in the fatal shooting of the Fort Worth officer.

Prosecutors have emphasized that while Huff may not have pulled the trigger that night, he is guilty because he should have anticipated the possibility that someone would be killed during the robberies.

Senior forensic biologist Kristen Hammonds told the jury of nine women and five men on Monday that DNA results showed that Huff had gloves and a black ski mask on the night that Hull was killed.

Hammonds, who works at the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, testified that DNA results also showed that Steptoe and Mayfield were there that night.

The robbery group was accused of targeting Hispanics at several Fort Worth bars, stealing money, jewelry, credit cards, driver’s licenses, identification and debit cards.

Fort Worth Officer James Zan Gorkom told the jury Monday that authorities seized evidence from vehicles and a Fort Worth home of one of the suspects after their arrests, gathering stolen debit and credit cards.

Zan Gorkom noted that a rifle also was taken from the scene by authorities.

On Monday afternoon, several witnesses told the jury of being robbed at a Fort Worth bar during the summer of 2018.

Abigail Briones was a bartender in June 2018 at one Fort Worth bar.

“One person came in and he had a gun,” Briones told the jury, speaking in Spanish. “And then others were behind him. I went to the floor to hide, but they found me and one dragged me around.”

Briones said the robbers took her cell phone and $600.

“I was very nervous,” she said, “And I was frightened.”

A few days later, Guzman, the bar owner of El Sombrero, saw one suspect and tried to close the door.

“But I didn’t lock it and they came in,” Guzman testified Monday. “They told all of us in the bar to get on the floor and that’s when they took everything.”

Prosecutors alerted the judge Monday that they were having problems contacting Huff’s mother to be a witness in the trial, which she had attended several times last week.

Huff’s mother was given until Tuesday to appear.

No trial date has been set for Mayfield, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

The trial is set to continue on Tuesday in the 396th District Court in Fort Worth.